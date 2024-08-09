Members urged to use PhilHealth app for convenience

A REPRESENTATIVE of the PhilHealth Regional Office Davao (PhilHealth-Davao) said they are encouraging their members to use the PhilHealth Member Portal (PMP) for easy access to the agency’s services.

Kleah Gayle D. Guevara, PR officer of PhilHealth-Davao, shared during Wednesday's Habi at Kape on August 7, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, that the application is available on the PhilHealth website and members can access their records through it.

“It works like Facebook that you would use, you just need to register and then kailangan na may username ka and password. By registering and by logging in your account makikita mo na ang inyong record sa PhilHealth,” she said.

(It works like Facebook. You just need to register and then create a username and password. By registering and logging into your account, you can view your record with PhilHealth).

Guevara added that members can view their information and monitor their contributions on PhilHealth. She said that one of the features of the app is that members can print their Member Data Record (MDR) through the portal. Payments can also be made via the portal, and members can register for PhilHealth’s Konsulta Package through the app. She noted that there have been reports and feedback from members indicating that the app is convenient and user-friendly.

“It’s very user-friendly, we really encourage everyone to access it so they can easily know your information at PhilHealth if it's updated and you can print your own MDR,” she said.

She shared that while the app was developed some time ago, features such as printing the MDR and registering for the Konsulta Package were added two years ago. The app is also available for download through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. RGP