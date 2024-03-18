`Memorable experience' awaits Davraa Meet 2024 delegates in Davao City

The city government of Davao has pledged an unforgettable Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet 2024 for all delegates of the weeklong sportsfest slated for April 1 to 7.

Mikey Aportadera, the officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), said, "We want the experience of delegates to be a memorable one, reflecting the hospitality of Dabawenyos."

In an interview with SunStar Davao at his office within the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC) compound on Friday, March 15, Aportadera affirmed the city is on schedule with its hosting preparations.

"Our preparations are ongoing. We're making sure all venues are ready to accommodate sports to be played and billeting areas where delegates are staying are also ready," the city sports chief said.

He said most delegates will start arriving by March 30.

Between 8,000 to 9,000 delegates comprising athletes, coaches, and officials representing various teams including the Davao City Durians, Davao Oriental The Sunrisers, Davao Occidental Slashers, Davao del Norte Pioneers, Davao de Oro Golden Titans, Digos City Trekkers, Davao del Sur Cobras, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Samal Waves, Mati City Eagles, Panabo City Banana Magnates, and Tagum City Premier are expected to convene for the Davraa Meet 2024.

The city's security cluster has already devised a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of delegates both at their playing venues and billeting quarters. Delegates can anticipate receiving giveaways from the Davao City LGU, as has been the tradition in the past.

Mikey Aportadera expressed their commitment to ensuring everyone enjoys their time during the regional meet, a qualifying event for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 set in July in Cebu City.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region has commended the city government of Davao for its proactive approach to hosting preparations.

Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo, the spokesperson of DepEd Davao, noted that everything is already in order, acknowledging the meticulous preparations by both the host local government unit (LGU) and DepEd Davao City.

The Davraa management committee is scheduled to convene on Monday, March 18, to discuss further updates regarding the upcoming Davraa Meet 2024. MLSA