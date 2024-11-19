Mendoza: Language Engineering

I RECENTLY had an insightful conversation with John Unson, a veteran journalist of more than 30 years, who shared nuggets of wisdom I would gladly pay for in a workshop. However, he offered them freely so I’m not complaining.

Our discussions focused on “language engineering.” Though the term may sound complex, John explained it in layman’s terms: It’s about using the right words to tell a story in a way that captures the readers’ attention and leaves a lasting impact.

He said there are countless ways to write a story. But language engineering enables a writer to transform a seemingly mundane piece of information into an article that grabs the reader and draws them in.

He cited a report he wrote on a recent buy-bust operation. But what made the article interesting was not the major drug haul itself; it was the manner in which he painted the broader peace and security situation when the bust was conducted.

In today’s fast-paced, information-driven world, where attention spans are short, the key is to craft articles that not only attract readers but more importantly, also keep them engaged. This is easier said than done.

According to John, this is precisely what language engineering does: It gives readers a reason to invest their time and attention to the blocks of text in front of them. This skill, however, takes years — sometimes even decades — to develop.

A journalist or a writer must not only be good at stringing words together. He must also use an inner compass to discern which facts or issues truly matter and present them in such a way that helps readers grasp and appreciate the story behind the headlines

But language engineering isn’t just for journalists or writers. We can all use it in daily communications — whether in memos, reports, or presentations. The key is to have a clear and meaningful message or concept and then build your writing around it.

Writing, no doubt, is a highly complex process. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula or a fixed template you can use and recycle. But by listening to the voice inside your head and letting it guide you, you’ll get that article done and get to reward yourself with a cup of coffee.