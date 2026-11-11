Mendoza: The victories we don’t see

IMAGINE these: A war that never breaks out. An economic crisis that is averted. A diplomatic disagreement that does not become an international confrontation. A decision not made that could have cost thousands of lives.

Geopolitical strategist and historian Dr. Sarah Paine offers an interesting perspective on these possible scenarios through what she calls negative objectives. In government, negative objectives are not necessarily about doing something. They are about preventing something bad from happening.

This is an important distinction because preventing a disaster does not always look like an achievement. Sometimes, it looks like nothing happened. As they say, it’s just another ordinary day at the office.

Let us take the Philippines as an example.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the country has been navigating challenging geopolitical waters. The West Philippine Sea has become a flashpoint, with repeated confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels, dangerous maneuvers, and incidents that could have triggered a much bigger crisis and draw other nations into the fray.

However, the President knows that the stakes for our nation are enormous. A single miscalculation, an accidental collision, or an exchange of fire could set off a chain of events that could spiral out of control.

This is not to suggest that our sovereignty is being compromised. Quite the opposite.

To this day, the Philippines has continued to assert its sovereign rights, maintain its presence in the West Philippine Sea, and strengthen its defense capabilities.

But there is a difference between standing one's ground and picking a fight. Our country has chosen the former.

President Marcos has repeatedly emphasized that the Philippines does not want to start a war. This is the reason why his administration has used all the tools necessary in its foreign policy toolkit to prevent an outbreak of hostilities with Beijing. These have been a combination of diplomatic engagement, military modernization, stronger alliances, and a measured response to Chinese actions.

The challenge for any Philippine president is obvious. We cannot allow another country to bully us. But neither can we afford to stumble into a war that could devastate our economy and put millions of Filipino lives at risk.

In December 2024, the President made it clear that the Philippines would not escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. He explained that the country was not at war and that deploying naval warships to resupply Filipino personnel and protect our fishermen could be unnecessarily provocative.

More recently, his administration has pursued arrangements with China to reduce the possibility of misunderstandings during resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal. These arrangements should not be viewed as giving up of our rights. They are practical measures intended to prevent an incident at sea from becoming something much worse and spiraling out of control.

This is precisely where negative objectives come into play.

The objective is not simply to win the standoff against China or demonstrate that we have the courage to face up to a powerful neighbor. It is to protect our national interests without putting the lives of Filipinos in unnecessary danger.

And this requires considerable patience, restraint and level-headedness.

According to Paine, there is a danger in leaving an adversary with no room to maneuver or removing the exit ramp. She points to a military principle known as death ground. When an opponent believes that its very survival is threatened, it may fight with extraordinary desperation because it sees no other option.

This is why diplomacy matters, even when dealing with countries whose actions we strongly disagree with. Keeping communication channels open does not mean abandoning principles. It means recognizing that the alternative to dialogue can be considerably more dangerous.

The same logic applies to our relationships with the United States and other security partners. Strong alliances help deter aggression, but they must be strategically managed so that they align with our national interests. We need friends and partners, but we must also make decisions based on what is best for the Philippines.

There is a fine balance between deterrence and escalation. Having the ability to strike that balance is one of the most difficult responsibilities of any president.

Of course, restraint should never become an excuse for inaction. Diplomacy must be backed by credible defense capabilities, and efforts to avoid confrontation should never come at the expense of our sovereign rights.

But perhaps we should give greater recognition to the less visible, but critical work of governance.

A president who prevents a war may never get to announce a military victory. A leader who successfully averts an economic crisis may never receive credit for the jobs that were saved. A government that keeps institutions functioning may not generate the same excitement as one that inaugurates a major infrastructure project.

Yet these are accomplishments that matter. They are the ones that keep our people safe, hold our adversaries at bay, and keep the engine of our economy humming.

In fact, they may matter more at this time because their benefits are measured in lives protected, opportunities preserved, and generations spared from unnecessary suffering.

During these turbulent times, we need leaders who know when to act and when to stand still.