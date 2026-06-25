Mendoza: Unfathomable

THE suspects in the fatal shooting incident on June 22 at the Tacloban City National High School are aged 14 and 15. The boys, who were given the aliases “Rod” and “Nash” to protect their identities, have barely stepped into adulthood.

This is why the crime has such a chilling effect. It was perpetrated by two juveniles who opened fire inside a school building while classes were ongoing, claiming the lives of three students and injuring 20 others.

Like the death of rising basketball star Rene Baterbonia, the relatives of the victims are screaming for justice, as they deal with their grief and accept the painful reality that they will never get to see their loved ones again.

Such an incident is a rarity in the Philippines, especially with our country’s strict gun laws and tight security protocols at learning institutions. And most local shootings stem from personal grudges, gang-related conflicts and politically-motivated attacks.

I am reminded of the 1999 Columbine shooting incident in the United States, which resulted in the death of 13 victims. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history and sparked national debates on gun safety, campus security and active-shooter responses.

This begs the question: What were the circumstances that led to the shooting? What motivated the perpetrators to do such a gruesome act, especially against people they have known for years? Could this have been avoided?

Those who knew the suspects described them as ordinary teenagers. Both just kept to themselves and rarely interacted with their classmates. Nash was described as a loner, while Rod was a member of the Boy Scouts.

According to the two boys, they were victims of bullying in the school. But Education Secretary Sonny Angara thinks that this claim does not hold water, as authorities consider other possible motives.

One strong lead that investigators are pursuing is the current mental state of the suspects before and during the time of the shooting. Photos and online conversations of the suspects showed them holding guns and planning the attacks on the school.

These pieces of evidence already paint a partial picture of what was going on in the minds of the two teens when they were plotting the deadly assault. If these pictures and online convos are to be believed, there was clearly an intent to inflict injury upon others.

The profiles of Rod and Nash appear to be very similar to the suspects in the Virginia Tech and other school shootings in America, where most of the individuals were loners and had deep personal and psychological concerns.

It might not be a stretch of the imagination to think that these boys could have been radicalized online. This is what the Department of Justice (DOJ) refers to as Nihilistic Violent Extremism (NVE) wherein certain factors motivate individuals to carry out violent acts.

The DOJ explained that children are among the most vulnerable to this kind of extremism, as they can be easily radicalized by the content they see online, especially for those who spend countless hours on the Internet.

Al Qaeda and ISIS effectively used this form of radicalization during the height of their recruitment efforts, which enabled them to bring thousands of young individuals from across the globe into their fold and join their holy war against the West.

Some of these characteristics have appeared in previous school shootings including Columbine, where one perpetrator was fueled by his motivation for destruction and notoriety, while the other struggled with complex psychological issues.

The shooting incident in Tacloban is a wake-up call that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of our children, whether they are in school or at home. As parents, we must not only protect them from physical harm but also from threats against their mental health.

One of the best things we can do is to help create a safe online environment for them. In this age of social media and AI, our children are constantly bombarded with visuals and information that could significantly influence how they think, decide and act.

Regardless of whether they’re in the elementary level or higher grades, it is our responsibility as fathers and mothers to know their social media activities. If we see red flags, such as inappropriate posts or acts online, let us not hesitate to take the necessary action.

The suspects in the Tacloban incident are symptoms of a larger problem that needs to be addressed head-on. We can begin by setting up the guardrails in our very own homes to keep our children safe from the evil forces that wish to shape their minds and hearts.