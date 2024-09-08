Meneses, Cool Smashers’ winning culture runs deep

LIKE a fine wine, Creamline seems to only get better with time. And while the team has been without some of its main ingredients, it has proven time and again to be just as potent and dominant.

Sherwin Meneses, the mastermind behind the team’s success, continues to mix the perfect concoction that has left opponents struggling to keep pace.

Creamline’s emphatic victory over the Akari Chargers in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference Finals on a rainy Wednesday at the Philsports Arena was a testament to the Cool Smashers’ enduring supremacy – even with what some might call a “rag-tag” roster.

The Chargers entered their first finals on the back of 10 straight wins, riding high on momentum and confidence after toppling more favored teams in reverse sweeps. But Creamline, despite missing key players Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez, and Jema Galanza, orchestrated a straight-set sweep that dismantled Akari’s championship dreams.

Meneses, demonstrating his tactical prowess, managed his remaining lineup with finesse. The Cool Smashers didn’t rely on traditional playbooks of Xs and Os but instead adapted to every situation with a fluid, situational strategy that capitalized on their experience and skill.

Meneses’ role has evolved into that of a strategic advisor – he knows his players are aware of what needs to be done and trusts them to execute on the court.

“Every championship is special,” Meneses remarked post-game, celebrating what many considered a workmanlike demolition job that took only 60 minutes for their ninth championship. “But this one stands out because we were missing a lot of key players. Despite that, our team worked incredibly hard and still managed to secure the title.”

Indeed, the absence of key players had cast doubts over Creamline’s ability to handle both internal and external challenges. But with import Erica Staunton gradually adjusting to the team’s system and Bernadette Pons stepping into a crucial leadership role, the Cool Smashers displayed their depth and tenacity when it mattered most.

Creamline’s journey to the title wasn’t without its struggles. In the semifinals against the Cignal HD Spikers, the Cool Smashers found themselves on the brink of elimination after dropping the first two sets. But true champions are made of sterner stuff, and Creamline pulled off an impressive comeback, winning the next three sets and securing their 12th finals appearance.

Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers had put together a stellar run in the tournament, including a thrilling five-set win over the PLDT High-Speed Hitters in the semifinals. But once they reached the grand stage, the team's inexperience showed.

Despite the powerful play of Oly Okaro throughout the season, who posted 39 points in the semis, she faltered in the final, managing only 14 points in the decisive match.

While Akari’s debut in the finals ended in disappointment, there’s little doubt the team has what it takes to contend in the future.

But as the Chargers reflect on this loss, the Cool Smashers remain the benchmark for any aspiring champion in the PVL. Meneses and the Cool Smashers will only grow stronger, and their hunger for more titles is far from satiated.

As Meneses succinctly put it, “Each championship is special, but this one, in particular, showed just how much grit and determination this team has.”

And if history is any indication, Creamline will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in future conferences, ready and eager to show that its winning culture runs deeper than individual talents.