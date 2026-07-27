Menopause, perimenopause awareness ordinance eyed

A DAVAO City councilor has proposed an ordinance that seeks to raise awareness of menopause and perimenopause while expanding support services for women experiencing the natural stages of aging.

Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, chair of the Committee on Labor and Employment Opportunities and Civil, Political, and Human Rights, introduced the proposed "Davao City Menopause and Perimenopause Awareness, Services, and Support Ordinance of 2026."

The measure aims to promote public awareness, provide accurate and evidence-based information and services, support city government employees experiencing menopause and perimenopause, and encourage communities and employers to create a more supportive environment.

"As a woman, it is a must to talk about this openly to break the taboo. Many people use the word menopause to describe the whole transition," Morata said during her privilege speech at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on July 27.

Morata said menopause remains a topic that is rarely discussed despite affecting millions of women.

Having recently turned 50, she said she understands the challenges many women face during the transition.

She explained that perimenopause usually begins in a woman's 40s, when hormone levels start to fluctuate, and menstrual cycles become irregular.

Menopause is officially reached after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, with the average age of onset at 51, she said.

Morata added that postmenopause follows, when symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, weight changes and bone loss gradually subside.

She said that menopause is not a disease but a natural stage of life that requires understanding and support.

"Even though menopause is part of aging, women should not suffer silently," Morata said. "Through this ordinance, we can help women age with power and grace."

If enacted, the ordinance would institutionalize awareness campaigns, improve access to information and services, and promote supportive workplace and community policies for women experiencing menopause and perimenopause. RGP