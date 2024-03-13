Mercado Dabawenyo features 31 stalls

The display is located at the back of Rizal Park on Magallanes St., Davao City.

A total of 25 stalls are for food, two for souvenir shops, and four for local farm produce and ornamental plants.

Davao City Information Office, Officer-In-Charge Harvey Lanticse, on behalf of the City Government of Davao and the Araw ng Dabaw Executive Committee, welcomed Dabawenyos who were in attendance in a speech during the opening of the event.

Lanticse also recognized and thanked the vendors who joined the Mercado Dabawenyo.

"Kani [Mercado Dabawenyo] kani pamaagi sa atong City Government nga matagaan og platform ug venue ang atong gagmay'ng negosyante dinhi sa Davao City ug kita ato sila nga suportahan pinaagi sa Mercado, i-avail nato ang ilahang produkto (This [Mercado Dabawenyo] is a way of the City Government to provide a platform to and venue for our micro-enterprises in Davao City and we can support them through the Mercado by availing of their products)," Lanticse said.

He invited Dabawenyos to visit the Mercado Dabawenyo booths, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CIO