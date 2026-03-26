Mercado Dabawenyo opens

THE Rizal Park grounds along Magallanes Street officially transformed into a bustling center of local commerce on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, marking the grand opening of Mercado Dabawenyo.

A flagship event of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw festivities, the five-day trade fair serves as a premier showcase of the city’s entrepreneurial spirit and agricultural wealth. Running until March 28, the market features a curated selection of 35 concessionaires, ranging from artisanal food stalls and refreshment hubs to local products .

Empowering local farmers

Beyond the ready-to-eat treats, the Mercado Dabawenyo highlights Davao’s rich agricultural heritage with dedicated sections for fresh local harvests. Shoppers can find farm-to-table produce sourced directly from the city’s various districts, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting micro-enterprises and local farmers.

Nonito D. Delgado, vice president of the Association of Davao Organic Advocates (ADOA) Wellness Products, expressed his gratitude for the platform provided to local growers.

“We are happy because of the invitation of the Davao City Tourism Office that our farmers from different places from Maa, Buhangin, Calinan – they are members of the Association of Davao Organic Advocate (DOA). So ang product nila is more on organic, no pesticide, insecticide and chemicals,” Delgado said.

When asked how the event helps their association, Delgado noted the benefit of the extended schedule despite the evening-centric crowd.

“Nagpasalamat kaayo kay matinda nila gulay, herbs, and fruits at least because of five days continuous ang pagtinda. They are happy and thankful that they invited us... they have income but not too much kay Mercado Dabawenyo is more for evening activities eh,” he added.

(We are very thankful because they can sell their vegetables, herbs, and fruits, especially since the selling is continuous for five days. They are happy and thankful that they invited us. They have income, though not too much, because Mercado Dabawenyo is more focused on evening activities)

A boost for start-ups

For micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the fair is a golden opportunity for brand exposure. Juliana Olarte, owner of Astra, which specializes in cold refreshment drinks, burgers, chicken tenders, and rice bowls, shared her excitement at being selected.

“Of course grateful kami kasi pili lang ang mapili para sa Mercado Dabawenyo and I’m happy na isa ang Astra because of Mercado Dabawenyo, big change siya sa among sales and grateful mi ani nga opportunity syempre starting business,” Olarte said.

(Of course, we are grateful because only a few are chosen for Mercado Dabawenyo. I am happy that Astra is one of them because Mercado Dabawenyo is a big change for our sales. We are grateful for this opportunity, especially as a starting business.)

Visitors have also mirrored this enthusiasm. One fair-goer, Mia, described her experience: “Satisfying, okay lang ang experience kay every corner naay mapilian ang affordable ang price (Satisfying, the experience is just okay because every corner has choices and the price is affordable),” Mia shared.

Safety and security

To ensure a peaceful celebration, personnel from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) are heavily deployed throughout the vicinity.

Ronald Gomez, a Public Safety and Security Auxiliary, emphasized their proactive stance on crime prevention.

“Ang amo diri sa safety sa mga tao, ginatan-aw namo ang any possible krimen para ma-prevent nato. Naa pod mi gipang-bawal sa entry like sa bag, hait na gamit, gina-remind namo na sila. Isa mi ka group and taga group lahi-lahi og station para magbantay sa every corner sa place,” Gomez explained.

(Our role here regarding the safety of the people is to keep watch. We look out for any possible crimes so we can prevent them. We also have prohibitions at the entry points, such as certain bags and sharp objects; we remind the public about those. We are one group, but each team is assigned to different stations to guard every corner of the place)

Mercado Dabawenyo is open daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will run until March 28, 2026. Entrance to the grounds is free for the public. AIA BERNADETTE ALEJANDRO/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN