Metro Shuttle bus fire probed

AUTHORITIES have launched an investigation into the cause of a fire that engulfed a Davao Metro Shuttle bus in Barangay Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro, on Monday afternoon, June 29, 2026, even as officials confirmed that all 62 passengers on board escaped safely without injuries.

The incident occurred at Kilometer 67 while the bus was traveling toward Nabunturan, according to initial reports. The blaze quickly spread through the vehicle, prompting passengers to immediately evacuate as smoke billowed from the bus.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed several passengers hurriedly climbing out through the bus windows as flames intensified. The footage captured the tense moments as bystanders and responding personnel rushed to assist those on board while keeping motorists away from the area.

Troops from the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division of the Philippine Army were among the first responders after receiving reports of the incident. The military immediately dispatched its fire truck to the scene to augment the response efforts of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and other emergency responders.

According to the 10th Infantry Division, responding personnel worked alongside firefighters and local authorities to contain the blaze, secure the area, and ensure the safety of nearby residents and passing motorists. Their coordinated response prevented the fire from spreading further and helped restore safety along the highway.

The fire was officially declared under control and extinguished at around 6 p.m., several hours after emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Despite the severity of the incident and the extensive damage sustained by the bus, authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured. Officials have yet to determine what caused the fire, with investigators continuing to examine the vehicle and gather information that may help establish how the incident started.

In a statement, 10th Infantry (Agila) Division Commander Major General Alvin Luzon underscored the military's commitment to assisting civilians during emergencies beyond its primary security mandate.

"The swift response of our troops reflects the Philippine Army's commitment to serve beyond its primary mission. Whenever lives are at risk, our soldiers stand ready to assist, protect, and support our communities alongside our partner agencies."

The Army said the incident demonstrates the importance of inter-agency coordination during emergencies, with the military, Bureau of Fire Protection, and other responders working together to protect lives and minimize risks to the public.

The 10th Infantry Division added that it remains committed to supporting local government units and partner agencies in disaster response, emergency management, and humanitarian assistance throughout its area of responsibility.

As of press time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. SunStar has reached out to the Mawab Municipal Police Station for updates on the case but has yet to receive a response. Davao Metro Shuttle has likewise not released an official statement regarding the incident. DEF