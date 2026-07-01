Metro Shuttle told to explain, submit documents related to bus fire incident

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) has issued a show cause order (SCO) against Davao Metro Shuttle following the fire that engulfed one of its passenger buses in Mawab, Davao de Oro, directing the operator to explain the incident and submit documents as authorities investigate its compliance with public transport safety standards.

The order was issued after one of the company's passenger buses caught fire while traveling along the national highway in Mawab on Monday, June 29.

In a statement, LTFRB-Davao Regional Director Nonito A. Llanos III said the directive forms part of the agency's formal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and assess whether the operator complied with the required standards on vehicle roadworthiness, preventive maintenance, and passenger safety before the bus was deployed.

Under the SCO, Davao Metro Shuttle has been directed to submit a written explanation, incident reports, and other pertinent documents to assist the Board in its investigation.

The regional office said the probe is in line with the Department of Transportation's directive to strengthen regulatory oversight of public utility vehicles and ensure operators strictly comply with existing franchise conditions and transport regulations.

"The riding public deserves safe, reliable, and dependable public transportation. Operators must ensure that every unit deployed on the road is properly maintained and fit for public service," Llanos said.

LTFRB-Davao emphasized that public utility vehicle operators are responsible for ensuring every unit placed in service is mechanically sound, properly maintained, and compliant with existing laws and safety regulations. The agency added that it will coordinate with other concerned authorities to establish the exact cause of the fire and determine whether the operator committed any violations that may warrant administrative sanctions.

The incident occurred at around noon on June 29 along the national highway in Barangay Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro, when a Davao Metro Shuttle bus bound for New Bataan caught fire.

Authorities said the vehicle was carrying 62 passengers, all of whom, along with the driver and conductor, safely evacuated before the flames spread. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Firefighters, assisted by troops from the Philippine Army's 10th Infantry Division, contained the blaze after several hours.

As of press time, authorities have yet to determine the official cause of the fire, while separate investigations by the Bureau of Fire Protection and the LTFRB remain ongoing. DEF