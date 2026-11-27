METROBANK credit, debit, and prepaid cardholders can now use Google Pay, turning their Android phones and smartwatches into contactless payment devices for everyday purchases.

Google Pay expands Metrobank’s range of digital payment solutions, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to provide customers with more secure and seamless ways to pay and manage their finances.

”Our goal is to make daily banking simpler, safer, and more convenient for our cardholders. With Metrobank cards now available on Google Pay, cardholders can enjoy the same rewards, benefits, and security they trust, paired with a faster and more seamless way using their Android devices,” said Ramon Vivencio del Rosario, Metrobank Head of Consumer Business Sector.

Adding your Metrobank card to Google Pay is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Download Google Wallet

Step 2: Open Google Wallet and tap the “+” button, then select ‘Payment Card’ and choose ‘New credit or debit card’.

Step 3: Scan your Metrobank card using your phone's camera or enter your card details manually.

Step 4: Review and accept the applicable Google Pay and Metrobank terms and conditions.

Step 5: Follow the on-screen instructions to verify your card through a one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS.

Once verified, you can start using Google Pay for fast, secure, and convenient payments in-store, online, and in your favorite apps. You can also easily track your card transactions from the Metrobank app.

Add, tap, go! Set up your Metrobank card to Google Pay today.

For more information, visit https://metrobank.com.ph/personal/services/ewallet/google-pay. PR