Metrobank honors 10 outstanding Filipinos

THE Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) has announced the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, honoring four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers for achievements that continue to improve lives, strengthen institutions, and address the critical needs in their communities.

The 10 awardees join a distinguished roster of exemplary Filipinos whose work has helped nurture learners, protect communities, and strengthen the country’s security and public order.

Established in 1985 by the late Metrobank Group Chairman Dr. George S.K. Ty, the program has recognized a total of 735 Outstanding Filipinos—392 teachers, 178 soldiers, and 165 police officers.

Guided by the theme "Beyond Excellence," this year's awardees were selected for their innovative contributions, exemplary leadership, and sustained commitment to the people and institutions they serve.

The 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Teachers are: Emmanuel D. Guarde, PhD, Master Teacher III of Cornelio Lintawagin Memorial Elementary School in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro; Sheila Marie M. Amigo, Master Teacher I of Siay National High School in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay; Cecilia O. Bucayong, PhD, Professor VI and Director of the Office of Environmental and Safety Management at Central Mindanao University in Maramag, Bukidnon; and Jefferson A. Hora, PhD, Professor VI and Dean of the College of Engineering at Mindanao State University– Iligan Institute of Technology in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

Representing the military as the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are Staff Sergeant Joebelle O. Cerdinio (SC) PA, Signal Non-Commissioned Officer of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, Philippine Army in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Staff Sergeant John Daren P. Noche PAF, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge for Safety of the Tactical Operations Group 10, Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao, Philippine Air Force in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; and Lieutenant Colonel Rommel M. Geli PN(M), Commanding Officer of Marine Battalion Landing Team 9, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Completing the roster as the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are Police Master Sergeant Dwight Alexis B. Supsupin, Team Leader of the Technical Support Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, Police Regional Office CAR, Philippine National Police in La Trinidad, Benguet; Police Major Baby Rose P. Cajulao, Chief of the Community Affairs Section, Regional Community Affairs and Development Division, Police Regional Office 2, Philippine National Police in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert R. Mansueto, Deputy Provincial Director for Administration of the Antique Police Provincial Office, Police Regional Office 6, Philippine National Police in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

Each awardee will receive 1 million pesos, net of tax, and the coveted “Flame” trophy from the Metrobank Foundation. They will also receive the Medallion of Excellence, to be conferred by the President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Malacañan Palace.

The awardees emerged from a nationwide pool of nominees following a multi-stage assessment conducted by this year's six panels of the Board of Assessors. The assessors come from a pool of distinguished individuals and technical experts representing various sectors of society—government, business, academe, peace and security, media, civil society, among others. The process included eligibility screening, document review, field validation, background investigations, selection interviews, and for teacher nominees, live teaching demonstrations.

The final selection interview was led by an esteemed panel of the Final Board of Judges, chaired by Senator Ping Lacson, representing the legislature, and co-chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, representing the judiciary. Joining them were Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay, representing local government units; Philippine Business for Social Progress Chairman Manolito T. Tayag, representing the business sector; and Bilyonaryo News Channel Broadcast Journalist Pinky Webb, representing the media. This rigorous process guarantees the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and meritocracy.

"The Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos are more than exemplary teachers, soldiers, and police officers. They are role models who inspire others to serve with integrity, excellence, and purpose. As we honor their achievements, we also celebrate the values they represent and the impact they will continue to have on future generations of Filipinos," said MBFI President Philip Francisco U. Dy.

Now on its 41st year, the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos has grown into a continuing tradition of honoring Filipinos whose work leaves a lasting mark in the sectors they serve. The 2026 awardees carry this legacy forward, bringing their own approaches, experiences, and achievements to a roster built over four decades.

The Conferment Ceremony of the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos will take place on September 4, 2026, Friday, at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The event will bring together former awardees, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, sector leaders, and partners to formally honor this year’s awardees.

The program is organized in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), and the Rotary Clubs of Makati Metro and New Manila East, standing together as a symbol of credibility and shared dedication to public service. PR