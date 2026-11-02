Metrobank opens 2027 awards search

CAMP AGUINALDO, Quezon City—The nationwide search for the 2027 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos was launched at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, hosted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a longstanding institutional partner of Metrobank Foundation (MBFI).

The launch marks the program’s 42nd year and reaffirms Metrobank Foundation’s commitment to uplifting lives through a culture of excellence.

The country’s most prestigious career-service award continues to honor exemplary teachers, soldiers, and police officers whose dedication drives nation-building, transforms communities, and strengthens public trust.

A multi-sectoral coalition uplifting public service exemplars

The launch convened leaders from government, civil society, the academe, and the peace and security sectors, reflecting the strong multi-sectoral coalition that sustains the program’s credibility and reach.

In his message, MBFI President Philip Francisco U. Dy emphasized that public service excellence is built through daily acts of integrity, courage, and compassion. “For over four decades, this program has celebrated the very best of the Filipino spirit by honoring 735 teachers, soldiers, and police officers,” Dy stated. “A nomination is more than an endorsement. It is a declaration that service matters, an affirmation that excellence deserves recognition, and a powerful reminder that when we celebrate what is good, we inspire others to follow the same path.”

Solidarity messages from institutional partners reinforced a unified commitment across education, public safety, and national defense:

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Dr. Shirley C. Agrupis highlighted the recognition’s role as a national benchmark for academic and professional responsibility. She recalled President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s sentiment during the Awarding of the Medallion of Excellence to the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos at Malacañan Palace: “When you are honored by the Metrobank Foundation, it means something. It has come to mean something.” Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Carmela C. Oracion, representing Secretary Sonny Angara, connected this vision to inspiring awardees. She highlighted Dr. Emmanuel Guarde, the first Alangan Mangyan PhD holder in Education, and physics educator Engr. Sheila Marie Amigo. She echoed President Marcos’ message that “nation-building is carried out in classrooms, institutions, and communities all over the country.”

Turning to public safety and defense, Police Lieutenant General Neri Vincent D. Ignacio, representing Chief PNP Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., emphasized the value of quiet dedication: “Keep serving even when there is no applause. The greatest measure of service is not how many people know your name, but how many lives are better because you chose to serve.” For the armed forces, Commodore Ramilo B. Trinidad PN opened by citing Aristotle, “Excellence is not an act, but a habit,” while Lieutenant General Rommel P. Roldan PAF, representing AFP Chief of Staff General Antonio G. Nafarrete PA, reaffirmed the military’s resolve to nominate personnel whose integrity and competence safeguard the nation.

Capping the solidarity messages and testimonials, former AFP Chief of Staff and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity General Carlito G. Galvez Jr. AFP (Ret.), a 2007 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldier, paid tribute to the late MBFI President Aniceto "Chito" Sobrepeña. Remembering Mr. Sobrepeña as a dedicated mentor who personally encouraged awardees to excel and never stop serving, General Galvez reflected how the mentorship and award catalyzed his peacebuilding work in Mindanao: “When you are selected by Metrobank, you are in good hands. Meanwhile, the Rotary mantra of service above self creates lasting impact that motivates you to excel and serve the nation until the end.”

Transforming the search: Unveiling "The Outstanding Filipinos Hub"

The event also unveiled The Outstanding Filipinos Hub (OF Hub), an integrated end-to-end portal (ofhub.metrobankfoundation.ph) designed to modernize and make the nomination process more accessible.

Powered by an advanced awards management platform, the OF Hub centralizes the entire awards lifecycle—from information campaigns and nominations to field validation and final judging—into one secure, paperless system. The OF Hub equips nominators and candidates with 100% digital form submissions, secure document drag-and-drop, automated compliance checks, and real-time status tracking on desktop or mobile.

“More than a digital platform, the OF Hub brings together key stages of the awards process into an integrated system,” Quesada said. “By making nominations more accessible, the OF Hub enables us to reach more communities and discover even more inspiring stories.”

Nominating the next generation of Filipino exemplars

The nationwide search for the 2027 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos is officially open. Ten (10) exemplary public servants—four (4) teachers, three (3) soldiers, and three (3) police officers—will be selected. Each awardee will receive a P1 Million cash prize, net of tax, "The Flame" trophy, and the prestigious Medallion of Excellence awarded by the President of the Philippines.

MBFI invites all authorized nominators across partner institutions, including DepEd, CHED, AFP, PNP, DND, DILG, NAPOLCOM, PSBank, Rotary Club of Makati Metro, Rotary Club of New Manila East, LGUs, media, civil society organizations, and the general public to submit nominations.

Nominations must be submitted online through the new portal at ofhub.metrobankfoundation.ph. Full guidelines, eligibility details, and nomination procedure are also available in the hub. PR