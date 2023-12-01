Mga armas sa MNLF gipailawom sa profiling ug documentation

SOCCSKSARGEN - Moabot sa 132 ka lain-laing klase sa armas sa Moro National Liberation Front o (MNLF) ang gipaubos sa profiling ug documentation sa Brgy. Tamontaka 5, Cotabato City.

Gipangunahan kini sa Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity o OPAPRU ug sa Armed Forces of the Philippines Peace and Development Office o AFPPDO nga gipangulohan usab sa Joint Body on the Management of Arms and Forces sa JBMAF Secretariat /Chief Bangsamoro Peace Support Division, AFPPDO, Colonel Egberto Dacoscos.

Ang 'verification of firearms' program nga nagtumong sa pagsiguro sa saktong dokumentasyon ug authentication sa mga armas sa MNLF.

Ang susamang mga kalihokan himuon usab sa Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, ug North Cotabato.