MGB-Davao warns vs landslides in Davao provinces amid ‘Amihan’

THE Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Davao Region (MGB-Davao) has issued a warning against the risk of landslides with the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, locally known as Amihan, in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental.

In its Regional Geohazard Threat Advisory No. 1 issued on November 21, 2024, MGB-Davao stated that successive surges of northeasterly winds over the next two weeks, combined with increased atmospheric pressure and the cooling of surface air temperature in Luzon, signal the onset of the Amihan season.

The advisory further said that according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast, easterlies are affecting the Davao Region, resulting in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall,” MGB-Davao wrote in their advisory.

The office also recommended that areas highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and landslides should be closely monitored before, during, and after heavy, continuous rainfall. While long-term relocation plans are recommended for these areas, the advisory stressed that pre-emptive evacuation is strongly advised, particularly during heavy downpours.

Additionally, MGB-Davao urged residents in landslide- and flood-prone areas, such as those at the foot of hills or slopes with previously reported ground cracks, near the crown of old or active landslides, or in areas where slopes have been modified and steepened due to road development, to take precautions. Areas near the mouth of rivers, creeks, and gullies, especially those coming from landslide-prone mountains, are also at high risk.

The office emphasized the need for emergency preparedness and response protocols, especially in areas previously affected by debris flows and flash floods. Local government units (LGUs) are advised to ensure that evacuation centers are safe from landslides, flash floods, and debris flows. RGP