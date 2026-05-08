MGB warns of landslides, floods in Davao Region

THE Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Davao Region (MGB-Davao) warned that several communities across the region remain vulnerable to rain-induced landslides and flooding until May 9 as persistent heavy rains continue to affect parts of Mindanao.

In a geohazard advisory released through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao (DENR-Davao), authorities identified multiple barangays at risk of flooding, landslides, and mudflows based on the latest rainfall forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The advisory used DOST-Pagasa Rainfall Data GSM (100 millimeters) and WRF (150 millimeters) 72-hour forecasts issued at 8 p.m. on May 5, 2026.

Authorities warned that prolonged and intense rainfall could weaken slopes and trigger dangerous ground movement, particularly in mountainous and low-lying communities.

“MGB List of Barangays Susceptible to Rain-Induced Landslides and Flooding based on the DOST-Pagasa Rainfall Data GSM (100mm) and WRF (150mm) 72-hour forecast as of May 05, 2026, 8 p.m. for Region 11,” the advisory stated.

Among the areas under close monitoring were municipalities in Davao de Oro, including Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan, where several barangays were classified under varying levels of susceptibility to landslides and flooding.

The bureau urged residents living near mountain slopes, rivers, and drainage systems to remain vigilant as saturated soil conditions could quickly trigger landslides or flash floods during continuous downpours.

“Possible landslides and flooding. Please be alert and help monitor your areas for possible landslides, floods, or mudflows,” the advisory added.

Authorities also encouraged communities to closely watch for environmental changes that may signal imminent hazards, including unusual ground movement, rapidly rising water levels, and muddy floodwaters.

The bureau advised households in elevated or sloping areas to inspect their surroundings for warning signs such as wall cracks, tilting posts, uneven floors, and shifting foundations.

“Stay alert for any signs of increase or decrease in flood levels, and watch over areas near rivers, slopes, or drainage canals,” the advisory stated.

MGB-Davao underscored that preparedness remains critical as unstable weather conditions persist across the region.

Residents were encouraged to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes, identify designated safe zones, and follow emergency protocols issued by the barangay and local disaster officials.

Authorities also urged communities to cooperate in monitoring hazard-prone areas and immediately report critical observations that could help prevent casualties and property damage.

The bureau further encouraged the public to use the government’s HazardHunterPH platform to check whether their communities are located in flood- or landslide-prone areas.

Local disaster risk reduction offices across Davao Region continue to monitor weather developments as rains associated with prevailing weather systems persist over Mindanao. DEF

In a geohazard advisory released through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao (DENR-Davao), authorities identified multiple barangays at risk of flooding, landslides, and mudflows based on the latest rainfall forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The advisory used DOST-Pagasa Rainfall Data GSM (100 millimeters) and WRF (150 millimeters) 72-hour forecasts issued at 8 p.m. on May 5, 2026.

Authorities warned that prolonged and intense rainfall could weaken slopes and trigger dangerous ground movement, particularly in mountainous and low-lying communities.

“MGB List of Barangays Susceptible to Rain-Induced Landslides and Flooding based on the DOST-Pagasa Rainfall Data GSM (100mm) and WRF (150mm) 72-hour forecast as of May 05, 2026, 8 p.m. for Region 11,” the advisory stated.

Among the areas under close monitoring were municipalities in Davao de Oro, including Mabini, Maco, Maragusan, Mawab, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan, where several barangays were classified under varying levels of susceptibility to landslides and flooding.

The bureau urged residents living near mountain slopes, rivers, and drainage systems to remain vigilant as saturated soil conditions could quickly trigger landslides or flash floods during continuous downpours.

“Possible landslides and flooding. Please be alert and help monitor your areas for possible landslides, floods, or mudflows,” the advisory added.

Authorities also encouraged communities to closely watch for environmental changes that may signal imminent hazards, including unusual ground movement, rapidly rising water levels, and muddy floodwaters.

The bureau advised households in elevated or sloping areas to inspect their surroundings for warning signs such as wall cracks, tilting posts, uneven floors, and shifting foundations.

“Stay alert for any signs of increase or decrease in flood levels, and watch over areas near rivers, slopes, or drainage canals,” the advisory stated.

MGB-Davao underscored that preparedness remains critical as unstable weather conditions persist across the region.

Residents were encouraged to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes, identify designated safe zones, and follow emergency protocols issued by the barangay and local disaster officials.

Authorities also urged communities to cooperate in monitoring hazard-prone areas and immediately report critical observations that could help prevent casualties and property damage.

The bureau further encouraged the public to use the government’s HazardHunterPH platform to check whether their communities are located in flood- or landslide-prone areas.

Local disaster risk reduction offices across Davao Region continue to monitor weather developments as rains associated with prevailing weather systems persist over Mindanao. DEF