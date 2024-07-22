Microsoft outage disrupts over 1K Davao Airport passengers

In a press release on Saturday, July 20, Caap stated that 1,400 passengers had to be rebooked due to the outage on Friday, July 19. By the next day, this number had decreased to 39 as of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with 87 passengers still stranded as of 7 a.m. that same day.

Caap noted that airport operations were “normalizing” on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Microsoft experienced technical issues that led to the outage. American cybersecurity technology firm CrowdStrike clarified that the outage was not caused by a cyberattack but by a software issue, which has since been identified and fixed, as reported by ABC News.

"We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," CrowdStrike chief executive officer George Kurtz told CNBC.

The outage affected airline operations globally, causing congestion at DIA and Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and delays at Bicol International Airport.