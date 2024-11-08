Migs Nograles tests negative in drug test

In an October 23 interview, Nograles said her results would be available by November 18, 2024, as her hair sample was sent to the U.S. for testing.

Besides testing negative for drugs, she also tested negative for pregnancy and scored 133 on an IQ test.

The IQ test stemmed from comments made by Vice President Sara Duterte, who faced calls from lawmakers to take a neuropsychiatric exam following remarks in a press conference.

Duterte responded that she’d take a televised neuropsychiatric exam if candidates in the 2025 elections also underwent drug testing.

Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte’s drug test results also came back negative.

Paolo and Nograles took hair follicle tests on the same day, though at different locations. Nograles challenged Duterte to join her for a test after images of him undergoing testing surfaced online. She noted that he had taken an earlier test in August and, in the interest of transparency, encouraged him to take another with her for the benefit of Dabawenyos. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo