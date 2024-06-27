Migs: Rody sons qualified to run for Senate slots

PUWERSA ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita 'Atty. Migs' Nograles asserted that all three Dutertes are eligible to run for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections, emphasizing that the decision rests with the voters.

Vice President Sara Duterte's announcement on Tuesday, June 25, confirmed that former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Congressman Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will be candidates.

“Anyone can run basta qualified naman (Anyone can run as long as they're qualified),” Nograles commented during an impromptu interview in Bankerohan, Davao City, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, regarding the Dutertes' senatorial candidacy.

She said, “Qualified naman po yung tatlo to run and depende naman yun sa mga tao, choice ng mga mamayang pilipino kung bobotohin sila and choice din nila kung gusto naman nila mo dagan sino naman tayo para pigilan sila (All three are qualified to run, and it's up to the people's choice if they will be voted for. It's also their choice if they decide to run. Who are we to stop them?),” Nograles added.

Earlier, Nograles dismissed any conflicts with the Dutertes and clarified her political plans.

“I’ve always said no po, hindi po ako mag mamayor, PBA po tayo. Mga marites lang kayong lahat (I have consistently said no, I will not run for mayor. I am committed to PBA. These are just rumors),” she said during a media interview in Tagum City on June 6, 2024. Karl Bryan Porras