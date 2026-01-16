Milagros Aviles, the woman behind iconic Lachi’s, passes away at 93

DAVAO City is in mourning following the passing of Milagros “Lachi” Aviles, the beloved matriarch and inspiration behind the iconic Lachi’s restaurant, who died on January 14, 2026, at the age of 93.

Born on July 10, 1932, Lachi Aviles was fondly known as “the heart behind it all.” To her family, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. To the Davao community, she was the woman whose passion for home-cooked food quietly grew into one of the city’s most cherished dining traditions.

Long before Lachi’s became a familiar name, Lachi prepared meals and desserts in her own kitchen, guided by simple values: love, patience, and generosity. Her recipes were rooted in tradition, perfected through years of experience, and always served with warmth. Family and friends who tasted her cooking often encouraged her to share it with more people, unknowingly planting the seeds of what would later become a culinary landmark.

What started as a small, humble venture eventually evolved into Lachi’s, a family-run restaurant that gained loyal patrons for its comforting Filipino dishes and well-loved desserts, particularly its signature sans rival. Over time, Lachi’s became more than a restaurant; it became a gathering place where birthdays were celebrated, reunions were held, and everyday meals felt special.

Though the business expanded, the values Lachi instilled never changed. Her children and grandchildren continued the operation with the same care and discipline she taught them, ensuring that every plate reflected her standards and every customer felt welcome. Her influence remained present in the kitchen, in management, and in the culture of the restaurant.

Her family announced her passing with deep sorrow, honoring her as the queen of their hearts and the foundation of both their family and their livelihood. They described her as a woman of quiet strength, gentle leadership, and enduring love.

The funeral wake will be held on Saturday. In tribute to her memory, all Lachi’s shops will be closed on January 17, to allow the family and staff to honor and remember their beloved matriarch. Regular store operations will resume on January 18.

Milagros “Lachi” Aviles leaves behind a legacy that goes beyond business success. She leaves a story of a woman whose love for family, dedication to her craft, and quiet perseverance built something lasting, not just in name, but in memory. DEF