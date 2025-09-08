MILF chair denies group received request to hold voter education

MORO Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman and Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) Commander-in-Chief Al Haj Murad Ebrahim denied on Friday, September 5, 2025, that the group has received any formal request to conduct voters’ education for its armed wing.

In a statement issued by the MILF Central Committee, Ebrahim said any initiative involving the BIAF must be properly coordinated and held at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, which serves as the official headquarters of the MILF’s military arm.

“As Commander-in-Chief and highest-ranking official of the MILF, I support any coordinated endeavor involving our military arm to ensure a peaceful, honest, and orderly election,” Ebrahim stressed.

A timely clarification amid rising election preparations

The clarification comes at a critical time, as preparations intensify for the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, the first under the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has confirmed that the elections are set to push through in October and has conducted orientations in Cotabato City and other parts of the region.

Recently, Comelec partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to launch tailored voter education materials designed for the Bangsamoro, where voters will be holding a parliamentary system for the first time. These efforts highlight the importance of voter awareness as the region transitions into a fully elected parliament.

Bangsamoro parliament elections historic

Under the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, the 2025 polls will fill 80 seats in the parliament. Of these, 50 percent will be allocated to political parties through proportional representation, while up to 40 percent will be assigned to district representatives elected in single-member districts. At least 10 percent of the seats are reserved for sectors such as non-Moro Indigenous Peoples, women, youth, and settler communities.

This electoral setup, a first in Philippine history, is expected to test the region’s ability to run a multi-layered, representative government while balancing the diverse identities and interests of its constituents.

Security and normalization process

Ebrahim’s statement also underscores the sensitive security environment in which the polls will take place. While reiterating support for peaceful elections, he cautioned against misinformation, warning that unverified information could cause confusion within MILF ranks and the broader Bangsamoro community.

The appeal for vigilance comes against the backdrop of ongoing normalization efforts under the peace process.

In July, the MILF temporarily suspended the decommissioning of its combatants, citing delays in socio-economic support packages promised by the government.

Official data as of July 2024 showed that around 26,145 combatants, or roughly 65 percent of the target, had been decommissioned, alongside more than 4,600 weapons. Despite the progress, unresolved issues have raised concerns about the pace and sustainability of normalization.

Camp Darapanan as the focal point

In designating Camp Darapanan as the only venue for coordinated initiatives involving the BIAF, Ebrahim sought to establish clear parameters for engagement during the election period. The camp, long regarded as the MILF’s symbolic and organizational center, continues to serve as the hub for the group’s transition from an armed revolutionary movement into a legitimate political stakeholder under the Bangsamoro government.

Call for unity and vigilance

As the Bangsamoro region prepares for its landmark parliamentary elections, Ebrahim reiterated his call for solidarity among MILF members and the wider Bangsamoro people. He urged communities to be discerning in sharing information and to guard against divisive narratives that could undermine the peace process.

“Magkaisa tayong lahat para sa kapayapaan at pagkakaunawaan,” he said, stressing that only through unity and vigilance can the region ensure that the 2025 elections become a cornerstone of peace and stability in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). DEF