Militar warns penalties vs irresponsible socmed users

DAVAO City Councilor Bonz Andre Militar has called on local content creators to practice responsibility in their online posts, reminding them that city ordinances are in place, and violations carry penalties, especially when posts disrespect residents regardless of status or gender.

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, Militar warned against the unregulated use of social media, stressing that Davao City is built on respect, order, and progress. Its laws, he said, reflect these values and are meant to protect every Dabawenyo.

He cited how social media has become a space where these values are often ignored, with libelous, obscene, threatening, and abusive content gaining traction. He also raised concerns over the rapid spread of fake news, misinformation, and cyberbullying, as well as online content promoting illegal activities such as gambling and other cybercrimes.

While affirming the importance of free speech, Militar reminded creators that it comes with responsibility. He urged them to post content that does not “degrade other human beings” or “embarrass other people.” He pointed to recent cases, including a creator mocking a beggar for views, another filming a bath inside a mall, and posts showing women being treated inappropriately.

“Let us set a higher standard for responsible digital behavior and ensure that our online community reflects the same values of respect, decency, and integrity that define our physical one,” he said.

Militar also proposed a resolution urging social media creators in Davao City to use digital platforms responsibly to safeguard the welfare, safety, and dignity of Dabawenyos.

He cited national laws such as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, the Data Privacy Act of 2012, the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, the Safe Spaces Act, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act as safeguards against harmful online practices.

Davao City, he added, has also passed local measures such as the Anti-Cyberbullying Ordinance, Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, and the Children’s Welfare Code to protect the community, especially the vulnerable. RGP