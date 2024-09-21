Military journalism: Patriotism planted, deepened

The young AFP-NCO holds a degree in Mass Communication from the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Batch 2017. He immediately entered the media industry in the same year.

During his four-year stint in ABS CBN-Davao, Angchay started as a television field news presenter in several shows and public affairs such as TV Patrol Southern Mindanao, Maayong Buntag Mindanao, and various national platforms of ABS-CBN.

The cease-and-desist order of the network’s franchise in 2020 made him venture into another career path, bravely entering the military field and later on becoming the News Program Anchor of Agila News Network (ANN), a broadcasting platform of the 10th Infantry ‘Agila’ Division of the Philippine Army (PA) which aims to provide the public with relevant updates on the division’s effort in serving the people.

“I am a former broadcast journalist of ABS-CBN Davao. It can't be denied that the network’s shutdown became a challenge for me, however I do believe everything has a purpose, God has better plans than my plans. Our strong family support became my stronghold as I went along the transition phase,” he narrated, adding that the transition was never easy knowing that both jobs are different from each other.

Despite the odds, he hurdled it and continues to prove that his job as a former media practitioner shaped him to who he is today. In fact, Angchay was nominated twice in the Globe Media Awards as a finalist for explanatory/investigative video story of the year for digital in 2019 and 2020.

“ABS-CBN molded me to who I am today, passionate in sharing narratives that inspire positivism and development” he added.