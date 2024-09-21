Military journalism: Patriotism planted, deepened

IN TODAY'S political complexities and divided social landscape, journalists serving in the military are oftentimes unnoticed.
Twenty-seven-year-old Berchan Louie Angchay, former ABS-CBN-Davao multi-platform reporter felt it was his “call” to join the Armed Forces of Philippines (AFP) as a Public Relations Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) and serve his countrymen not just through impartial reporting but promote peace and harmony, defending the nation against internal and external threats.
“Peace and conflict-sensitive narratives greatly contribute to the development of society nowadays. Government’s peace initiative efforts must be well-appreciated by the public in its non-stop campaign in ending every form of violence, terrorism, and insurgency,” Angchay told SunStar Davao in a quick interview.
The young AFP-NCO holds a degree in Mass Communication from the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Batch 2017. He immediately entered the media industry in the same year.
During his four-year stint in ABS CBN-Davao, Angchay started as a television field news presenter in several shows and public affairs such as TV Patrol Southern Mindanao, Maayong Buntag Mindanao, and various national platforms of ABS-CBN.
The cease-and-desist order of the network’s franchise in 2020 made him venture into another career path, bravely entering the military field and later on becoming the News Program Anchor of Agila News Network (ANN), a broadcasting platform of the 10th Infantry ‘Agila’ Division of the Philippine Army (PA) which aims to provide the public with relevant updates on the division’s effort in serving the people.
“I am a former broadcast journalist of ABS-CBN Davao. It can't be denied that the network’s shutdown became a challenge for me, however I do believe everything has a purpose, God has better plans than my plans. Our strong family support became my stronghold as I went along the transition phase,” he narrated, adding that the transition was never easy knowing that both jobs are different from each other.
Despite the odds, he hurdled it and continues to prove that his job as a former media practitioner shaped him to who he is today. In fact, Angchay was nominated twice in the Globe Media Awards as a finalist for explanatory/investigative video story of the year for digital in 2019 and 2020.
“ABS-CBN molded me to who I am today, passionate in sharing narratives that inspire positivism and development” he added.
Currently, Angchay has been juggling his military journalism career and post-graduate studies in development communication in a top-notch university in Davao. He believed that there is a need to integrate approaches of development communication in military journalism to facilitate social development, engage stakeholders and policymakers, create conducive settings, assess risks and opportunities, and foster information flow to generate good social change through sustainable development.
“It's a matter of incorporating development communication to military journalism to put up more context and ensure conflict-sensitive stories” he continued.
Angchay, who draws inspiration from Jeff Canoy, a Filipino journalist and documentary filmmaker who covers conflict, natural disaster and public safety emphasized that it was his sense of patriotism, loyalty, and love for the country why he joined the military.
“Enter the military if you want to widen and deepen your perspective of love and service for the country,” Angchay said. DEF