Military: No Edca site eyed in Davao

MILITARY officials denied claims that an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) site will be established in Davao, warning against misinformation circulating on social media.

The Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) stated after online reports suggested Davao City would join the growing list of Edca locations—a claim officials said has no basis.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, EastMinCom spokesperson Ryann Velez said no such plan has been communicated to the military command.

“As of now, there is no such information,” Velez said, underscoring that the identification and approval of Edca sites fall solely under the Department of National Defense (DND).

He noted that the closest existing Edca facility remains Lumbia Air Base in Northern Mindanao, reinforcing that no installations have been designated within the Davao Region. Velez added that current Edca facilities nationwide are strategically sufficient to support joint military exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations.

Echoing this position, Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), confirmed that local authorities have not received any official notice or directive regarding an Edca site in Davao.

Edca, signed in 2014 between the Philippines and the United States, allows American forces rotational access to selected Philippine military bases to enhance interoperability between allied forces while supporting disaster response, infrastructure development, and defense readiness. Officials have consistently emphasized that Edca sites are not U.S. military bases; all facilities remain under Philippine ownership, and foreign troop presence is temporary.

Originally, five sites were designated under Edca: Basa Air Base, Fort Magsaysay, Antonio Bautista Air Base, Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, and Lumbia Air Base. These locations were chosen for their strategic value and existing military infrastructure.

In 2023, the Philippine government approved the expansion of Edca to four additional sites—bringing the total to nine—including areas in Cagayan, Isabela, and Balabac Island. These new locations were selected for strategic reasons, particularly their proximity to key maritime zones such as the West Philippine Sea and northern approaches facing Taiwan.

Recent media reports have highlighted infrastructure development in several Edca sites, including facilities for humanitarian assistance, disaster response, fuel storage, and airfield upgrades. According to officials, these improvements are intended to strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) capabilities in responding to natural disasters, which frequently affect the country.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, Edca has drawn public attention over concerns it could entangle the Philippines in external conflicts. Government and defense officials, however, have repeatedly reassured the public that EDCA is not intended for offensive military operations. Activities at Edca sites are coordinated with Philippine authorities and aligned with national defense priorities, and there is no credible threat suggesting that the country would become a direct target in international conflicts.

Velez also emphasized that in Mindanao, existing military installations—including Lumbia Air Base—are sufficient to address local defense and humanitarian needs, removing any necessity for additional Edca facilities in Davao.

He took the opportunity to caution the public against spreading unverified information on national security matters.

“It is our responsibility as individuals not to share misinformation,” Velez said.

Authorities continue to urge citizens to rely on official government channels and credible media reports for accurate information. For now, both military and local officials remain firm: no Edca site is planned in Davao, and claims suggesting otherwise are false. DEF