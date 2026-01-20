MinDA backs measles-rubella vax drive

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has reiterated its support for the Department of Health’s (DOH) Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA), as health authorities rolled out a regionwide campaign to protect young children from two of the country’s most contagious yet preventable diseases.

MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the immunization drive reflects the government’s broader commitment to human capital development, noting that strong communities begin with healthy children and families. He emphasized that improving access to vaccines, particularly in underserved areas, is essential to sustaining Mindanao’s long-term growth.

“This immunization drive is a vital public health intervention and a demonstration of strong inter-agency collaboration to protect our children and communities,” Magno said, stressing that investing in children’s health is an investment in the region’s future.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa led the national kickoff in General Santos City, together with local officials and partner institutions. The campaign, which runs from January 19 to February 18, 2026, focuses on children who missed routine vaccinations, especially those identified as zero-dose.

“Ito ay para masuyod natin lahat ng bata zero dose o walang pagpambakuna na natatanggap. Mababa­wasan ang outbreak, mababawasan ang namamatay at nauospital dahil sa komplikasyon ng Ligtas,” Herbosa said.

Herbosa underscored that vaccines remain among the most effective public health interventions in history, backed by decades of scientific research and monitoring. He added that Vitamin A supplements will also be distributed alongside the vaccines to further boost children’s immunity.

In Davao City, the DOH-Davao Region formally launched the MR-SIA at SM Lanang Premier, signaling the start of the campaign across the region. The ceremonial rollout featured symbolic vaccinations of children from Barangay Ubalde, attended by city officials, barangay leaders, and frontline health workers.

DOH-Davao Regional Director Officer-in-Charge Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo urged parents and guardians to actively participate in the campaign, reminding them that immunization protects children from life-threatening complications.

Acting Davao City Health Officer Dr. Tomas Miguel Ababon warned that measles is extremely contagious, explaining that a single infected child can transmit the virus to at least 11 to 12 others. He said unvaccinated children, particularly those who are malnourished, face higher risks of severe illness.

“This is a very infectious disease. That is why we encourage every child to be vaccinated,” Ababon said, adding that good nutrition also plays a critical role in strengthening immunity and reducing complications.

The Davao campaign, branded “Chikiting Ligtas,” will run until February 13, 2026. Vaccination posts have been set up in barangays, public health centers, schools, malls, and other community locations to ensure wider reach. Health officials said children will be vaccinated regardless of prior immunization history to close immunity gaps and strengthen herd protection.

The DOH reiterated that measles and rubella can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, miscarriage, and congenital defects, but are fully preventable through timely vaccination.

The national government has supported the immunization effort with a record P448 billion budget for the DOH in 2026, which officials said will help expand vaccination coverage, improve primary healthcare services, and strengthen disease surveillance nationwide.

By prioritizing Mindanao in the first phase of the campaign, the government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities, as well as indigenous and underserved populations.

Health officials said the MR-SIA complements other national initiatives on maternal care, nutrition, and child development, reflecting a unified strategy to reduce preventable deaths and build a healthier, more resilient Filipino population. DEF