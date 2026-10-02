MinDA, Bongao seek trade, utility investments

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is working with the Municipality of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, to address key infrastructure needs and open opportunities for trade, investment, and regional cooperation.

MinDA deputy executive director Asec. Romeo M. Montenegro met with Bongao Mayor Hji Jaspher Que on Oct. 1 to discuss cross-border trade with Sabah, logistics, power, water supply, and connectivity.

Montenegro received Que on behalf of MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno. It discussed ways to strengthen Bongao’s role in the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area, or BIMP-Eaga.

“Bongao’s strategic location gives it a distinct role in linking Mindanao with the BIMP-Eaga subregion, and our task is to help translate that geographic advantage into concrete opportunities for trade, investment, and better essential services,” Montenegro said.

Que raised concerns from local traders about unauthorized fees and other transaction-related issues affecting traditional trade between Tawi-Tawi and Sabah. He sought updates on efforts to make cross-border commerce more organized, transparent and competitive.

He also emphasized Bongao’s continuing need for reliable electricity and adequate water supply, saying these infrastructure gaps affect economic activity, public services and the municipality’s ability to attract investments.

MinDA said rehabilitating and expanding Bongao Port could strengthen maritime connectivity and improve logistics services, further supporting the municipality’s role as a commercial gateway in the region.

The agency also discussed opportunities to connect Bongao with prospective investors and technology providers interested in power generation, water treatment, bulk water supply, and other utility services.

MinDA said a potential Korean company has expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Mindanao’s underserved utility sectors.

The meeting also covered the BARMM barter trade initiative and its evolving regulatory framework, including operational guidelines adopted in 2025 and customs measures issued in 2026 to support more formal and organized trade within the BIMP-EAGA area.

Bongao is among the designated barter ports, along with Jolo and Siasi.

MinDA and the Bongao municipal government agreed to strengthen their collaboration. MinDA will provide updates on relevant BIMP-EAGA developments and help connect Bongao with upcoming regional cooperation activities.

The municipality, meanwhile, will provide information on its power and water situation to help identify potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

The initiative forms part of MinDA’s Mindanao Agenda on People’s Well-being and Water-Energy-Food Nexus, which seeks to align local development priorities with broader regional and national development efforts.

MinDA said its investment facilitation and Mindanao Development Corridors initiatives also aim to connect priority areas with infrastructure, investors and development partners.

For Bongao, the effort could build on its longstanding trading links with Sabah and strategic location to support more organized cross-border commerce, stronger local enterprises and deeper BIMP-EAGA economic cooperation. PR