Minda Chair rejects recent reports linking Mindanao to Bondi Beach attack

MINDANAO Development Authority (MinDA) Chair Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno has rejected reports describing Mindanao as a “terror hotspot,” stressing that such characterizations are misleading and unsupported by evidence.

Magno stated in response to reports linking the region to the Bondi Beach attack based on the alleged travel history of the attackers.

“Reports attempting to tag Mindanao as a ‘terror hotspot’ based solely on the alleged travel history of the Bondi Beach attackers are both misleading and unfair,” Magno said.

He emphasized that there is no indication Mindanao played any role in the planning, radicalization, or execution of the attack.

“Mindanao should not be judged by the actions—or movements—of isolated individuals, especially when there is no evidence that any planning, radicalization, or operational support for the attack took place in the region,” he added.

Magno noted that Mindanao welcomes millions of visitors each year—including tourists, overseas Filipino workers, business travelers, and foreign nationals—and cautioned against drawing conclusions from travel records alone.

“Mere presence does not equate to complicity,” he said.

He also highlighted improvements in security conditions over recent decades, citing the impact of peace initiatives and counter-terrorism efforts.

“It is important to stress that Mindanao today is far more stable, secure, and peaceful than it was decades ago,” Magno said.

Magno warned that labeling the region a terror hotspot could have serious economic and social consequences, including discouraging investment and tourism while reinforcing negative stereotypes.

“Sensational labels undermine these gains,” he said, adding that such portrayals unfairly affect communities that have worked to promote peace and stability.

The MinDA chair underscored that the agency continues to coordinate with national security institutions and local governments to maintain peace and order in the region.

“Mindanao is not a terror hotspot,” Magno said. “It is a region moving forward—focused on peace, progress, and inclusive development.” PR