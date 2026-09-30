MinDA, foreign chambers prep for MDF 2026

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and foreign business chambers in Mindanao are preparing for the Mindanao Development Forum (MDF) 2026, which will focus on attracting private investment and expanding development partnerships across the region.

MinDA executive director Undersecretary Janet M. Lopoz, representing Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, led a coordination meeting with representatives of foreign business chambers on Sept. 16.

The meeting focused on preparations for the forum and ways to strengthen private-sector participation, attract strategic investments, and build development partnerships across Mindanao.

With the theme “Mindanao’s Next Growth Chapter: Mobilizing Private Sector and Development Partnerships for Shared Prosperity,” MDF 2026 will be held Oct. 27-28 in Davao City.

The forum will bring together representatives from government, the private sector, development partners, financial institutions, local governments, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, academe, and civil society.

MinDA aims to turn forum discussions into investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and concrete commitments that can support inclusive and sustainable growth across Mindanao.

Participating business groups include the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham), the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham), and the Joint Foreign Chambers of Davao City.

The forum will highlight opportunities for investment and partnerships in trade, logistics, food security, renewable energy and emerging industries.

MinDA said MDF 2026 supports the national government’s efforts to accelerate investments, strengthen public-private partnerships and expand economic opportunities in Mindanao.

The forum also aims to strengthen Mindanao’s role as a gateway to the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) and the wider Asean region.

By bringing together foreign business chambers, development institutions and investment partners, MinDA seeks to mobilize public and private capital for projects that can generate jobs, improve competitiveness and expand economic opportunities across the region.

The forum will also provide a venue to discuss innovative financing, development cooperation and investment partnerships that could help bring development initiatives closer to communities across Mindanao. PR