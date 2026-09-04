MinDA highlights Mindanao’s role in Asean, BIMP-EAGA trade

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) highlighted Mindanao’s readiness to connect with Asean and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) markets during the opening of the Sabah International Expo 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre.

Rodrigo B. Giducos, director of MinDA’s Investment Promotion and Public Affairs Office, represented MinDA Chairperson and Philippine signing minister for Eaga Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno at the opening ceremony.

Giducos said Mindanao is ready to engage directly with neighboring markets through regional partnerships.

“Through BIMP-Eaga and Asean, we are connecting Mindanao MSMEs to build bridges for investment and collaboration that will bring shared prosperity to our communities in the Philippines and across the sub-region,” Giducos said.

As a major institutional partner and the Philippine Coordinating Office for Eaga, MinDA joined ambassadors, government officials, industry leaders, and business chambers at the launch of Sabah’s premier trade fair.

The Federation of Sabah Industries and the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sabah Branch organized the expo, which features more than 300 exhibitors and delegations from Asean and other international markets.

Natalie Fung, SIE 2026 co-organizing chairperson and president of the Federation of Sabah Industries, urged participants to make the most of the event.

“Explore every booth, create new friendships, and engage in joint ventures and partnerships,” Fung said.

YB Datuk Ewon Benedick, Sabah’s deputy chief minister III and minister of industrial development, entrepreneurship and transport, delivered the keynote address.

Benedick said the expo’s value goes beyond immediate sales, emphasizing the long-term economic impact of business connections forged during the event.

“The real value of the SIE lies in the connections and partnerships created here and moving forward. Its true success is not only in daily sales generated, but in the deals sealed and partnerships forged that will transform lives and communities through jobs and economic opportunities,” Benedick said.

SIE 2026 aims to attract more than 10,000 visitors and generate RM10 million in potential sales. Organizers positioned the expo as a platform for businesses to expand markets, forge partnerships and scale up their operations across the Eaga subregion.

Snooky S. Gani, chief trade industry development specialist of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, underscored the value of bringing Bangsamoro MSMEs to the regional market.

“Our engagement in the Sabah International Expo promotes and provides opportunities for MTIT-assisted MSMEs across the Bangsamoro Region, especially from Cotabato City, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Maguindanao,” Gani said.

The Philippine delegation included MSMEs from across Mindanao, including Midsalip Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MIFAMCO), Ruru Mushrooms Products Trading, Agricooltourist De La Paz Coconut and Livestock Agriculture Cooperative, 49Plus Herbal Product Manufacturing, Laguerta Food Products, Jok’s Agricultural Products Trading, Mace & Co. Food Services, Cocolife Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Healthy Sweets Mindanao Corp., ABJ Herbs, Spices & Condiments, Suy Chicken Corp., Gerb Golden Hand Corp., Mubaarakatun Food Products, Mangagoy Farmers Fisherfolks and Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MAFFISCO-MPC), Amamio Farm Products, Skin Perfection Beauty Essentials, Bioskin and Fiesta Philippines Bakery Products.

Delegations from Brunei, Indonesia, China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Finland, Denmark, India, Japan and South Korea also joined the expo.

The opening ceremony ended with the recognition of sponsors and country pavilions, followed by an exhibition tour featuring industrial products, national pavilions and investment platforms.

MinDA said Mindanao’s participation in the expo supports the national government’s push for public-private partnerships and strengthens the region’s position as a gateway to Asean markets.

The agency said the expo also offers opportunities to deepen cross-border cooperation in agribusiness, halal industries, renewable energy, and logistics—sectors that can support food security, energy resilience, and infrastructure connectivity.

By bringing Mindanao businesses closer to regional markets, MinDA said the Philippines can strengthen the region’s contribution to Eaga and Asean economic growth.

The agency also tied the effort to the Marcos administration’s “Building a Better Mindanao” agenda, which seeks to leverage the region’s economic strengths to create jobs, expand investment and generate opportunities for communities. PR