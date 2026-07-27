MinDA: Infrastructure fuels Mindanao real estate

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said infrastructure, energy, and connectivity are key drivers of real estate growth as the region attracts more investments and expands housing opportunities.

Speaking at the 2026 Regional Housing Conference in Davao City on July 24, MinDA chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said Mindanao's real estate sector is "shaped by infrastructure, powered by energy, and strengthened by connectivity."

Magno said more than ₱2.24 trillion worth of infrastructure projects are in the pipeline for Mindanao, underscoring the region's growing importance in the Philippine and Asean economies.

He cited major projects in the Davao Region, including the Davao International Airport modernization, the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project and the Davao City Coastal Road, as catalysts for new residential communities, commercial hubs and mixed-use developments.

Magno also reaffirmed MinDA's commitment to advancing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to speed up infrastructure projects that support housing and community development.

On energy, Magno said Mindanao has transitioned from power shortages to surplus generating capacity, allowing it to export electricity to the Visayas grid.

"Reliable energy is the invisible backbone of real estate. Without it, homes are just structures. With it, they become thriving communities," he said.

The conference, organized by the Chamber of Real Estate and Builders' Associations (Creba), gathered government officials, developers and industry leaders to discuss opportunities and challenges in the housing sector.

Among those who attended were Creba national president Noel "Toti" Cariño, Creba national director Atty. Diosdado A. Mahipus Sr., Creba Davao Chapter president Engr. Oscar D. Tabije, Damosa Land Inc. president Ricardo F. Lagdameo, and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta.

Participants also included representatives from the Davao City Planning and Development Office and the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center.

The conference reaffirmed the commitment of government and industry stakeholders to promote inclusive and sustainable housing development across Mindanao and the Visayas.

Magno said the initiatives support President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Build Better More program, while policies such as the Create More Act continue to strengthen investor confidence and reinforce Mindanao's role in national economic growth. PR