MinDA projects completion of Maa-Magtuod flyover before year ends

WITH only weeks left before 2026, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso Magno confirmed that the Maa-Magtuod Flyover is set to be completed by the end of this year, a milestone expected to significantly ease traffic congestion across Metro Davao and the wider city.

Magno said during the year-end Business Forum organized by NCCC Victoria Plaza at Probinsya Restaurant in Bajada, Davao City on December 5, 2025, that the project has faced delays due to Road Right of Way (RROW) issues, including acquiring mortgaged properties and relocating utility poles.

“Hopefully tama yung sinabi nila and this time, wala nang balakid (Hopefully, what they said is correct, and this time, there will be no obstacles),” he said, adding that the assigned contractors are hopeful they can finish the remaining components before the year ends.

The Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) reported in early October that the remaining works include the construction of micro-piles at the approaches, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) retaining walls, drainage systems, installation of concrete railings and parapets, reconstruction of the four-lane road with a 300-millimeter thickness, road widening, and installation of solar streetlights.

As of late 2025, DPWH-Davao stated that the flyover is about 84.3 percent complete, with most remaining works focused on approach roads, retaining walls, drainage structures, and the installation of safety and lighting features.

A major factor contributing to the delay has been the relocation of electricity and telecommunications poles, along with pending RROW acquisitions. Some progress has been made, with several poles already transferred in coordination with telcos and the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light). Concrete railings are also underway, and all ordered materials for the structure have already arrived.

To address the prolonged delays, the 21st Davao City Council formed an Ad Hoc Committee to monitor the flyover project. The resolution, authored by Mahipus, designated Councilor Jessica Bonguyan as chair, Councilor Louie John Bonguyan as vice chair, and Councilors Sweet Advincula, Luna Acosta, and Jopet Baluran as members. While the flyover is expected to be passable by the end of this year, the widened road sections are projected to open by March 2026.

In August, DPWH-Davao denied claims that the project had been delayed due to political reasons, especially with the Marcos and Duterte rift. The Maa-Magtuod Flyover project carries a total budget of P2.0704 billion, with P1.6 billion designated for civil works and P400 million set aside for acquiring road right-of-way.

Upon completion, the Maa-Magtuod Flyover is projected to drastically reduce travel time along the Diversion Road and Maa–Magtuod intersection, ease congestion for daily commuters, public transportation, and cargo vehicles, and provide a safer, more efficient route for motorists across Davao City. DEF