MinDA pushes Blue Economy to boost Mindanao processing, power

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is stepping up its push for a sustainable Blue Economy, aiming to transform Mindanao from a supplier of raw materials into a center for value-added processing, renewable energy, and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the Blue Economy Bughaw-Tanaw Forum on July 20 at the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development headquarters in Ortigas City, MinDA deputy executive director Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro said the region's abundant marine resources offer an opportunity to generate more jobs and income for local communities.

"For too long, Mindanao has been the food basket and resource base of the country, yet our farmers and fisherfolk have not fully benefited," Montenegro said.

Mindanao accounts for nearly half of the country's fisheries production and produces most of its seaweeds and nickel ore. However, much of these resources are processed outside the island, limiting the economic gains for local producers.

"By institutionalizing a Blue Economy strategy, we aim to close value chain gaps, promote local processing and uplift coastal communities," Montenegro said.

To support the initiative, MinDA completed the Mindanao Blue Economy Stocktake Report (2022-2023), which aligns with the Mindanao Development Agenda 2023-2028, AmBisyon Natin 2040 and the BIMP-Eaga Vision 2035.

The agency is also advocating the creation of a Mindanao Blue Economy Coordinating Council to synchronize the efforts of national government agencies and local stakeholders while Congress deliberates on a proposed national Blue Economy law.

Under the Mindanao Energy Transition Framework, the agency aims to increase the region's renewable energy share to 50 percent by 2030, exceeding the national target of 35 percent.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said reliable energy is essential to sustaining economic growth and strengthening food security.

"Energy security and food security must go hand-in-hand as we build a sustainable Blue Economy," Magno said.

"By harnessing our renewable coastal and ocean resources, we ensure a reliable power supply that will drive our local industries and empower our isolated island communities," he added.

MinDA is also rolling out climate-resilient projects to support coastal communities. These include the US$10-million Water-Energy-Food Nexus Project in Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi, and Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, which will introduce solar-powered systems to improve food security and livelihoods.

In Surigao, the agency is working with the Asian Development Bank on a scoping study that explores blue energy technologies and the potential for local battery processing using the province's nickel resources.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s priorities on food security, renewable energy, and inclusive economic growth while advancing the country's Blue Economy agenda.

For MinDA, the strategy is a key component of its Building a Better Mindanao agenda, which seeks to ensure that the region's vast marine and coastal resources generate long-term economic opportunities and improve the lives of Mindanaoans. PR