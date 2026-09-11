MinDA reaffirms support for anti-trafficking council

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) reaffirmed its support for the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Iacat), vowing to help transform vulnerable communities into centers of opportunity, dignity, and lasting peace.

In a statement on Friday, September 11, 2026, MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, who joined government partners, civil society, and the international community during the Iacat National Summit 2026 Solidarity Night on Thursday, expressed deep appreciation for prosecutors, law enforcers, social workers, and advocates combating trafficking in persons, online sexual exploitation of children, and modern slavery.

"We cannot speak of prosperity while vulnerable communities remain prey to exploitation. We cannot build a Bagong Pilipinas if children are robbed of their future, or if families are torn apart by trafficking and abuse," Magno said, underscoring MinDA's commitment to advancing peace and inclusive development alongside the fight against human exploitation.

Magno said the inter-agency initiative reflects President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call for convergence across government agencies and sectors, ensuring peace and progress are pursued hand in hand.

"By strengthening local economies, expanding access to education and livelihood, and protecting vulnerable communities, MinDA advances the President's vision of inclusive development as the foundation of lasting peace," he added.

The Solidarity Night capped the five-day Iacat Task Force Summit 2026, hosted by the Regional Anti-Child Online Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force-Davao (Racet TF-Davao).

Regional Prosecutor Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero, head of Racet TF-Davao, reminded delegates of the importance of collaboration in the fight against traffickers.

"As trafficking crosses borders, our response must cross just as easily," she said, urging stronger partnerships and shared expertise to ensure victims are protected and perpetrators are brought to justice. PNA