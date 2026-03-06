MinDA reports Korean investment interest

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) reported growing momentum in Korean-led investment projects across Mindanao, proof that recent bilateral commitments between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea are translating into concrete economic activities in the region.

MinDA said on March 6, 2026 that it has been facilitating discussions and project development with Korean investors in several priority sectors, including renewable energy, water supply and treatment systems, waste management, wastewater treatment, and mineral processing.

The agency said these projects align with national efforts to expand infrastructure, improve utilities, and support sustainable industrial growth in Mindanao.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso Magno said the strengthening of economic ties with Korea is helping attract capital and technical expertise to the region.

“The strengthening of PH-Korea bilateral relations reflects the Marcos Administration’s vision for sustainable growth, technology-driven development, and inclusive prosperity. By removing bureaucratic hurdles and reducing the cost of doing business, we are opening the door for Korean partners to bring in capital, technology, and expertise that directly benefit Mindanao’s communities,” Magno said.

Among the investment leads currently being explored are several projects first discussed during MinDA’s Mindanao-Korea Business Mission last year. These include JSCO Holdings’ plan to assess potential sites in Surigao and Dinagat Islands for a nickel smelting facility, which could support the region’s mineral processing industry and add value to Mindanao’s nickel resources.

In General Santos City, Chungwoo E&E Co. Ltd. is working with the local government on expanding water supply and treatment infrastructure to improve access and system capacity.

Renewable energy initiatives are also being studied in the Davao Region. Ecoscorea and Smart E&A are pursuing a biogas energy project in Davao City, alongside proposed renewable energy and water system developments in Davao del Norte and Panabo City.

Meanwhile, a Korean-led golf course development project in Misamis Occidental is undergoing technical site visits as part of preliminary feasibility assessments.

These initiatives build on five memoranda of understanding signed with Korean firms in December and complement ongoing collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) on rural development and institutional capacity-building programs in Mindanao.

MinDA said the pipeline of Korean-supported projects highlights the region’s growing attractiveness for foreign investment, particularly in sectors linked to sustainability, infrastructure modernization, and resource development.

The agency added that sustained international partnerships will be key to strengthening Mindanao’s role as an emerging hub for inclusive and globally competitive economic growth. DEF