MinDA sec calls for collaboration for Mindanao’s further development

MINDANAO Development Authority (MinDA) chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno called for deeper cooperation, people-centered development, and sustained peace as he welcomed the year 2026, citing both the challenges and steady gains experienced across Mindanao in 2025.

In his New Year message, Magno extended greetings to Mindanaoans and Filipinos who continue to believe in the island’s long-term potential, saying the past year reflected resilience and collective effort amid economic and social pressures.

“The year 2025 was one of both challenges and progress,” Magno said, pointing to initiatives across Mindanao that strengthened local economies, advanced infrastructure development, attracted investments, and sustained peace and development efforts.

He emphasized that these gains were achieved through shared responsibility rather than isolated action.

“These gains were achieved not by any single institution alone, but through collaboration — among national agencies, local government units, the private sector, and our communities,” he said.

Magno’s remarks come as key urban centers such as Davao City closed in 2025 reaffirming their role as major drivers of Mindanao’s economy. The city maintained its position as the island’s premier business and commercial hub, buoyed by sustained investor confidence, large-scale real estate projects, expanding mall developments, and a retail sector that continued to adjust to shifting consumer behavior.

Despite rising operational costs and price fluctuations during the year, many businesses in Davao and neighboring areas pushed through with expansion plans, innovation, and new investments, underscoring confidence in the city’s long-term growth prospects.

Economic conditions, however, remained mixed across the Davao Region. Inflation trends influenced household spending patterns in 2025, with the region experiencing two months of deflation mid-year before inflation climbed to 0.6 percent in September. The increase was driven largely by higher costs for housing, utilities, fuel, and transportation. Food prices showed uneven movement, with some staple goods easing while prices of vegetables, oils, and fats rose sharply, putting additional pressure on low-income households.

Against this backdrop, Magno reaffirmed MinDA’s commitment to ensuring that growth remains inclusive and responsive to the needs of various sectors as Mindanao moves into 2026.

“As we move forward into 2026, MinDA remains firmly committed to its mandate: to promote inclusive growth, balanced regional development, and meaningful investments that translate into real opportunities for Mindanaoans,” he said.

He stressed that development strategies must be transparent, sustainable, and anchored on the realities faced by people on the ground.

“Development must be strategic, transparent, and anchored on the needs of our people—from farmers and fisherfolk to entrepreneurs, workers, and indigenous communities,” Magno said.

The MinDA chairperson’s message aligns with the agency’s outlook for the coming year. In a December 2025 report by SunStar Davao, MinDA earlier expressed optimism over securing significant investments in 2026, citing growing interest in Mindanao’s agri-industrial, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

Magno said the New Year presents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and institutions to ensure that development gains are sustained and reach even geographically isolated areas.

“This New Year calls on us to deepen cooperation, strengthen institutions, and pursue solutions that are long-term and sustainable,” he said.

He added that Mindanao’s future hinges on unity and inclusivity.

“Mindanao’s future lies in unity of purpose, respect for diversity, and a shared resolve to ensure that progress reaches even the most remote areas,” Magno said.

The MinDA chief concluded his message by expressing hope that 2026 would bring renewed optimism, stronger collaboration, and lasting peace for Mindanao and the rest of the country.

“May 2026 be a year of renewed hope, stronger partnerships, and lasting peace and prosperity for Mindanao and the entire nation,” he said, ending with greetings in Filipino, Bisaya, and Arabic that reflected the island’s cultural diversity. DEF