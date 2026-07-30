MinDA sec lauds PBBM’s 5th Sona

THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) has expressed its support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s development agenda outlined during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying the administration's priorities on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, governance, and regional development are consistent with Mindanao's long-term growth agenda.

In a statement on July 29, MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno said the President's address presented a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening the economy, improving public services, ensuring energy security, enhancing disaster resilience, and accelerating inclusive development throughout the country.

"The 2026 State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presented a comprehensive roadmap focused on strengthening the economy, improving public services, ensuring energy security, enhancing disaster resilience, and accelerating inclusive development across the country," Magno said.

Among the initiatives welcomed by MinDA was the President's directive to pursue amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira), particularly the proposal to remove system loss charges from electricity consumers.

Magno said the measure would provide much-needed relief to Filipino households and businesses, especially in Mindanao, where affordable and reliable electricity remains vital to economic expansion and investment.

"For Mindanao, where affordable and reliable power remains essential to economic growth, this proposed reform is a welcome step toward protecting Filipino households and businesses from unnecessary costs while promoting a more equitable energy sector," he said.

The MinDA chief also said the President's emphasis on strengthening agriculture, expanding the country's energy options, promoting waste-to-energy technologies, pursuing hydrogen and nuclear energy development, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing disaster preparedness closely aligns with the island's development priorities.

According to Magno, these initiatives will help improve Mindanao's competitiveness while supporting food security, attracting investments, expanding logistics networks, and building more resilient communities.

He also welcomed the administration's commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Filipinos through tax relief, expanded healthcare services, digitalized government assistance, and reforms in the energy sector.

On governance, Magno highlighted the President's pronouncement that public office must be guided by accountability and the rule of law.

"One of the most significant messages delivered by the President was his declaration that he is the President of all Filipinos—not of his family or his friends. His statement, made in the context of the plunder complaints involving his cousin, former Speaker Martin Romualdez, underscores his commitment that the rule of law and the pursuit of justice must prevail over personal relationships. It sends a clear message that public office demands impartiality and accountability," Magno said.

The agency likewise welcomed the administration's continued support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), particularly the conduct of its first regular parliamentary elections, describing it as another milestone in sustaining peace, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing inclusive development in the region.

Magno emphasized that Mindanao remains a vital contributor to the country's food security, renewable and conventional energy production, trade, tourism, and investments, adding that sustained investments in infrastructure and regional connectivity would further unlock the island's economic potential.

During his fifth Sona, President Marcos outlined the administration's priorities for the remainder of his term, including lowering electricity costs, strengthening food security, expanding healthcare and education services, accelerating strategic infrastructure projects, improving disaster resilience, and further digitalizing government services. He also urged Congress to amend the Epira to remove system loss charges from consumers, pushed for measures that would provide tax relief to middle-income earners, reiterated the government's commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process and the first regular Barmm parliamentary elections, and emphasized that accountability and equal application of the law should remain at the core of public service.

Magno said these national priorities closely mirror Mindanao's own development agenda, noting that reforms aimed at making electricity more affordable, modernizing infrastructure, improving agricultural productivity, expanding investments, and strengthening regional connectivity will help accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth across the island.

He said MinDA remains committed to working closely with national government agencies, local government units, development partners, and the private sector to translate these priorities into concrete programs that will bring lasting benefits to Mindanawons.

"The Mindanao Development Authority stands ready to work closely with all government agencies, local government units, development partners, and the private sector in translating these national priorities into concrete programs and lasting benefits for every Mindanawon," Magno said. DEF