MinDA supports mineral value-adding

MINDANAO could move beyond its traditional role as a source of raw minerals and develop higher-value industries under the newly signed national policy framework for the country’s critical minerals sector, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said.

In a statement early this week, MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signing of Executive Order (EO) No. 122, saying the policy could reshape how mineral-rich areas, particularly Mindanao, participate in the growing global demand for minerals used in clean energy and advanced technologies.

“This policy fundamentally changes how mineral-rich regions such as Mindanao can participate in the global economy,” Magno said.

The framework is expected to support efforts to develop downstream industries rather than relying mainly on the extraction and export of unprocessed mineral resources.

Magno said the shift could open opportunities for investments in mineral refining and processing, advanced materials, battery-related industries, renewable energy technologies and localized production chains.

The Philippines has significant deposits of minerals increasingly sought for the global energy transition, including nickel, copper, chromite and other resources used in batteries, renewable energy systems, electrification and advanced manufacturing.

According to figures cited by Magno from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the total monetary value of the country's Class A gold, copper, nickel and chromite reserves reached ₱588.12 billion in 2025. Nickel and nickel products were valued at ₱94.23 billion, while copper production amounted to ₱27.24 billion.

For Mindanao, where several of the country's major mining operations are located, Magno said the policy presents an opportunity to convert the region's mineral resources into broader and longer-term economic benefits.

“This Executive Order signals an important shift: from extraction to value creation; from exporting raw mineral resources to building industries, technologies, jobs, and wealth around them,” he said.

Magno added that MinDA's business missions have already generated interest among potential investors in mining and mineral-processing opportunities in Mindanao, which could translate into new investments and employment.

The MinDA chief also emphasized that the development of the critical minerals industry must be accompanied by responsible mining practices, stronger environmental safeguards and regulatory accountability.

“For Mindanao, this is the opportunity to transform mineral wealth into lasting prosperity for our communities, and to become a strategic Philippine gateway to the global critical-minerals and clean-energy economy,” Magno said.

He thanked the Marcos administration for adopting the policy, which he said is aligned with MinDA's goal of converting the region's natural resources into sustainable and inclusive development.

EO 122 establishes a national policy framework for developing the Philippines' critical minerals industry amid rising global demand for minerals essential to electric vehicles, battery storage, renewable energy infrastructure and other clean-energy technologies. The policy is intended to promote a more integrated approach to the sector by encouraging value-adding activities, investment, technology development and stronger coordination among government agencies.

The Philippines is already a major player in the global nickel industry and is among the world's leading nickel-producing countries, with mining activity concentrated in several mineral-rich areas of Mindanao and other parts of the country. DEF