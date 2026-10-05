MinDA, TSI launch dialogue to prepare energy sector for rising demand

MINDANAO'S improving power supply will be discussed further as the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Therma South, Inc. (TSI) launched a new initiative aimed at preparing the island’s energy sector for rising demand and economic growth.

MinDA and TSI signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday, October 5, 2026, for “PowerForward Mindanao: A Mindanaoan Dialogue on the Future of Energy,” a platform that will bring together government agencies, businesses, energy companies, communities, and other stakeholders to discuss the region’s power situation.

MinDA Secretary and Chairperson Leo Tereso A. Magno and AboitizPower Regional Chief Operating Officer for Mindanao and TSI Officer-in-Charge Carlos Romero-Salas Streegan led the signing.

The initiative comes as Mindanao’s power outlook has improved from the supply shortages experienced in previous years, although recent grid alerts have shown that the region remains exposed to generating-unit outages and fluctuations in demand.

On September 2, SunStar Davao reported that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines had 2,526 megawatts (MW) of available capacity against a projected peak demand of 2,545 MW, resulting in a deficit of about 19 MW. Several generating units were unavailable at the time, including Therma South’s Unit 2.

The power situation subsequently improved. By late September, Mindanao had more than 700 MW of reserve capacity during peak demand, according to reports citing NGCP data.

Magno said Mindanao has shifted from dealing with power shortages to having excess generation, with about 300 MW of surplus electricity being transmitted to the Visayas and Luzon grids.

“While our current energy supply is more than sufficient, we must remain forward-looking to guarantee future energy resilience and sustainability,” Magno said.

He said the region must continue preparing for future requirements even with the present supply situation.

Streegan said Mindanao’s expanding economy and increasing investments would require a power system capable of providing reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity.

“Mindanao is at an important point in its growth. Across the region, we are seeing stronger economic activity, new investments, and opportunities emerging for businesses and communities,” he said.

He added that the energy sector alone could not address the region’s future requirements, emphasizing the need for discussions involving government, industry, business, and communities.

PowerForward Mindanao will cover issues involving electricity generation, transmission, distribution, energy consumption, and government policies. It will begin with Power 101 sessions and technical site visits before proceeding to a summit featuring panel discussions and an integrating session.

The initial activities will involve MinDA personnel and Indigenous Peoples youth participating in the Mindanao Young Leaders Program.

The discussions are also expected to cover reliability planning, grid stability, and battery energy storage systems as part of the Mindanao Agenda 2023–2028, particularly its Food-Water-Energy Nexus.

TSI operates the 300-MW Therma South power plant, composed of two 150-MW units in Davao City and Davao del Sur. The facility's first unit began commercial operations in 2015, followed by its second unit in 2016.

The plant was developed when Mindanao was experiencing a significant power supply deficit and was intended to provide additional baseload capacity to the island.

The launch of PowerForward Mindanao reflects the changing energy landscape in the region, with the discussion now moving beyond addressing shortages toward maintaining sufficient reserves, improving grid reliability, and ensuring that future power requirements keep pace with economic development.

MinDA and TSI said that the dialogue is intended to provide stakeholders with a clearer understanding of Mindanao’s power system and encourage coordinated solutions for the region’s long-term energy security.