MinDA underscores geopolitics in material exports amid disputes

AMIDST ongoing territorial disputes, a top official from the Mindanao Development Authority highlighted the importance of factoring geopolitical agreements and politics into business strategies for successful material exports.

During the Habi at Kape event at Abreeza Ayala Malls on January 10, 2024, Belinda Torres, Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) president, underscored the need to factor in the political landscape along the Manado (Indonesia) to Davao (Philippines) flight route.

The flight, which initially commenced in May 2007 and was reinstated on September 27, 2019, via Garuda Indonesia Airlines, faced disruptions due to the pandemic in 2020.

"We have to understand the politics within that route. We have to listen and come up with something to not disturb the route. Of course, what we just want our business [is] to drive and for government to help us in coming up a with a safe route going to Manado and that to Manado to Davao”, Torres said.

She also emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive plan to navigate complexities and ensure smooth business transactions.

She also said there is a need for caution in their actions and hinted at the necessity for potential policies.

Issues arising from both parties needed open discussions to find effective solutions and mitigate potential concerns.

Moreover, she highlighted the prospect of discussing policies based on emerging issues and concerns during these discussions.

The exportation of materials encompasses not only air transportation but also land and sea routes.

A joint business mission led by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Leading Edge Air Services Corporation (Leascor), the aviation arm of ACDI Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC), took place on January 4 to North Sulawesi, Indonesia, including representatives from Davao-based chambers of commerce. DEF