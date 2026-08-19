MinDA unlocks private sector potential in Barmm, BIMP-Eaga

MAKATI CITY — The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), Ayala Foundation and the European Union brought government, business and development leaders together Aug. 17 for a forum focused on expanding private sector participation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

At the forum, “Unlocking Private Sector Potential for a Dynamic and Inclusive BARMM and BIMP-Eaga,” MinDA Deputy Executive Director Romeo Montenegro, representing Chairperson Leo Tereso A. Magno, presented investment and trade opportunities emerging across BIMP-Eaga.

“BIMP-Eaga has been moving forward with greater urgency and resolve,” Montenegro said. “What began as a cooperation platform among geographically distant and underserved areas is increasingly becoming a platform for economic connectivity, investment and cross-border enterprise. Our task now is to accelerate this momentum.”

Montenegro said governments can build the policy and infrastructure needed for growth, but businesses must turn those foundations into actual trade and investment.

“Governments can create enabling policies and infrastructure, but ultimately, businesses trade with businesses,” he said. “Stronger partnerships among BIMP-Eaga chambers can build the commercial networks needed to turn government agreements into actual investment flows.”

He also highlighted Barmm’s growing role in regional trade and investment, particularly through the Bangsamoro Economic Corridor Initiative.

Montenegro said the region could become a gateway for economic activity linking Mindanao with the wider Eaga subregion.

“Barmm has opportunities in halal industries, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, energy, logistics and value-added production,” he said. “The challenge is to translate these opportunities into bankable investments and durable business partnerships.”

The forum also featured memorandums of understanding and partnership statements involving MinDA, Ayala Foundation, Aboitiz Power, cooperatives and private firms. The agreements cover renewable energy, agriculture, education and cross-border trade.

The partnerships aim to turn regional opportunities into investments, jobs and broader economic gains for BARMM and Mindanao.

The forum brought together ECCP President Diana Edralin; EU Delegation to the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Frederic Grillet; Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino; BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua; representatives of the embassies of Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia; officials from the Department of Trade and Industry; and business leaders, cooperatives and innovation partners from BARMM and Mindanao.

MinDA also reaffirmed its support for BIMP-EAGA Vision 2035, which seeks to build a $720 billion regional economy by 2035 through stronger energy security, food resilience, transport links and public-private partnerships.

The European Union funded the forum through the Bangsamoro Agri-Enterprise Program.

The forum also reflected the Marcos administration’s push to position Mindanao as a key driver of national growth through investment reforms, infrastructure development and peace-building.

MinDA said these efforts support its goal of making Mindanao’s growth more inclusive and sustainable while expanding opportunities for communities across the island. PR