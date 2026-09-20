MinDA, World Bank assess Mindanao poverty, resilience

MINDANAO development officials and regional leaders are examining poverty trends and identifying ways to make economic growth more inclusive and resilient amid emerging risks.

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), in partnership with the World Bank, held a roundtable on the study “Building the Filipino Middle Class: Towards Resilient Futures and Poverty Eradication.”

MinDA executive director Janet Lopoz said Mindanao has made progress in peace, productivity, and economic transformation, creating opportunities for the region to attract more investment.

“The country's move into upper-middle-income status signals a new development paradigm for us in Mindanao. Official development assistance is no longer just about grants; it is becoming a catalyst for private sector trust and investment. This shift is creating jobs and positioning Mindanao as a partner for investments rather than aid dependency,” Lopoz said.

The discussion also looked at how Mindanao can sustain economic gains as the region recovers from the pandemic and faces global uncertainties. Participants examined developments in urban services, investment and peacebuilding and their links to poverty reduction.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou “Lala” Taliño-Mendoza, a MinDA board member and chairperson of the Regional Development Council for Soccsksargen, said the need for reliable data to guide poverty-reduction programs.

“We are very excited to listen to your presentations and assess how we can improve our capacities and initiatives, especially in Region XII. Data is necessary for us to have a better understanding of the poverty situation and to provide us with a clearer picture of its extent in the region,” she said.

The study found that poverty in the Philippines has declined substantially in recent years, supported by economic expansion and rising household incomes.

Wage employment accounted for much of the improvement, while income from own-account work contributed significantly to poverty reduction in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The report also found that gross domestic product per capita increased across all regions and that household income growth generally benefited poorer households.

World Bank Group Lead Economist Javier Baez said Mindanao reflects the country's broader economic resilience and convergence.

“While challenges remain, opportunities abound to make growth more inclusive. This report offers a roadmap for prioritization and identifies key areas to lift people out of poverty and accelerate structural transformation,” Baez said.

The roundtable builds on earlier MinDA-World Bank engagements, including the Zamboanga Peninsula Poverty Analysis and the launch of the Poverty and Equity Assessment Report.

Among those who attended were Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib, chairperson of the Regional Development Council 11; MinDA private-sector board representative Maria Luisa Montemayor-Sian; World Bank Practice Manager Benu Bidani; Senior Economist Liliana Sousa; Public Sector Specialist Ildrim Valley; economists Sharon Faye Piza and Irene Jo Arzadon; consultant Moira Enerva; Undersecretary Achilles Bravo; MinDA Director Joan Barrera; and Policy Formulation OIC-Chief Adrian Tamayo.

The findings are intended to inform regional strategies for poverty reduction and support efforts to strengthen household incomes and build a more resilient Mindanao economy. PR