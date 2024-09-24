Mindanao Art to showcase artworks from ‘fringes of society’

THE sixth edition of the Mindanao Art exhibition, featuring new and old activities, will return to the Atrium of SM Lanang in Davao City from September 27 to October 6, 2024. This year, it will showcase an impressive lineup of 35 galleries, including 28 from Mindanao and seven from the Visayas and Luzon.

Kublai Millan, president of Lawig-Diwa Inc. and chairman of the Mindanao Art Organizing Committee, said that this year’s theme, “Art on the Edge,” focuses on the transformative impact of creative expression arising from the fringes of society.

"Despite often being overlooked, Mindanao remains a culturally rich and dynamic island in Asia. The theme reflects our journey from the peripheries to the forefront of artistic excellence, celebrating how we continue to produce extraordinary art even with limited resources," Millan added.

Art on the Edge

Mindanao Art 2024, themed "Art on the Edge," celebrates creative expressions from the margins. According to Kublai, despite challenges like conflict and limited resources, Mindanawon artists produce powerful work that reflects their identities and community spirit. The blooming flower imagery symbolizes resilience, showing that true living means thriving.

Bamboo represents culture as essential to national development, highlighting local creativity. The event also features popular street art forms like Budots, a dance that reflects local culture and resilience. By showcasing these art forms, Mindanao Art positions the region as a vital part of the broader art world.

Satellite exhibits

This year, Mindanao Art expands with two satellite exhibitions.

The first, ‘‘Pane-an,” will be at Museo Malitaño in Malita, Davao Occidental, featuring artists from the organization Madasig. It explores indigenous visual traditions, particularly Pane-an and Tagakaulo embroidery, alongside contemporary art, fostering artistic engagement in the province.

The second exhibit, ‘Perennial Echoes,’ will take place at Museyo Kutawato in Kidapawan, North Cotabato. It showcases works by Kidapawan City Visual Artists, engaging with the museum's diverse cultural artifacts to highlight the region's rich history and heritage.

Mindanao Art Talks

Mindanao Art will also introduce ‘Mindanao Art Talks,’ featuring workshops and masterclasses at Balai Kalipay and Davao City National High School.

Activities will include a ‘Metal Sculpture Masterclass’ with Ombok Villamor on September 28-29, focusing on steel and bronze. A ‘Brass Sculpture Masterclass’ with Jikko Villanueva will also be held on the same dates. Pre-registration is required for both.

On September 30, ‘Courage for Dreamers’ will feature Rachel Ngan Dueñas, sharing her debut journey at the Louvre. Abe Orobia will lead a ‘Bodies in Motion Workshop’ on figure drawing for high school students. Additionally, Ballet Philippines will conduct workshops and a masterclass on the same day, inspiring local young artists.

The Museums & Galleries Month (MGM) kicks off on October 1, coinciding with the Mindanao Art Fair, celebrating Filipino culture and heritage under the theme “Honoring Traditions, Fostering Innovation.”

Mindanao Art, organized by Lawig-Diwa Inc. since 2019, showcases the diverse artistic talents of Mindanao and beyond. Supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, it serves as a key platform for artistic exchange, education, and appreciation. AJA