Mindanao baseball caravan kicks off in Tagum

THE Fun at Bat and Baseball5-Train the Teachers Mindanao Caravan is set to kick off at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City on November 12 and 13, 2023

Noli Ayo, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) coordinator for Mindanao, said the initiative is a collaboration with the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (Paba).

"We are hoping that through this approach, we empower more sports leaders to embrace leadership and exert influence in their communities," he said.

Ayo said the Caravan approach is cost-efficient and utilizes more local and Mindanao-based human talent and resources.

Sarah Batingal, the caravan project head for PSC Mindanao, said at least 50 participants and 10 students for the exhibition are expected in each leg, which will have Paba project head Tintin Medel and Baseball5 Pilipinas assistant B5 TTT trainer Michelle Abenales as resource speakers.

Following its first stop, the caravan will continue to the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) in Davao City on November 14 and 15.

The Mindanao State University (MSU) in Maguindanao will host the third leg on November 17 and 18 before the caravan will conclude at Holy Trinity College on November 19 and 20.

All attendees of the four-leg series will receive certificates of participation.

For those interested in participating, please contact the respective coordinators: Giovanni Gulanes (Davao del Norte provincial coordinator) at 09399024260, Jose Alther Rivera (Usep sports director) at 09167330377, Dunique Daylusan (MSU-Maguindanao) at 09171104254, and Leon Albano (HTC) at 09088742553.