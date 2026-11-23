BUSINESS leaders in Mindanao are looking into waste-to-energy (WTE) technology as an alternative approach to managing mounting garbage and meeting growing electricity demand, following a business delegation's visit to a major waste-to-energy facility in China.

The mission early this week, led by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Mindanao, examined the operations of the 90-megawatt Chongqing Sanfeng Yulin Waste-to-Energy Plant, which converts municipal solid waste into electricity.

The facility processes approximately 3,000 metric tons of garbage daily through waste treatment systems equipped with emissions controls and digital monitoring technologies. Its operations were presented to the delegation as an example of how waste can be used as a resource for power generation while reducing dependence on landfills.

MinDA Deputy Executive Director Asec. Romeo M. Montenegro said the technology could offer opportunities for urban areas in Mindanao dealing with increasing waste generation, limited landfill capacity, and rising energy requirements.

“What we witnessed in Chongqing shows how cities can turn a growing environmental challenge into an economic and energy opportunity,” Montenegro said.

He stressed, however, that adopting the technology should form part of a comprehensive waste management strategy that prioritizes waste reduction, segregation, recycling and environmental protection.

PCCI vice president and MinDA board member Joji Ilagan-Bian, who co-led the mission, said the technology could also open investment opportunities in environmental infrastructure, electricity generation and job creation.

“Instead of treating waste solely as a disposal problem, we should explore ways to recover value from it through technologies that generate electricity, attract investments, and create jobs,” Bian said.

She said cooperation among government agencies, private investors, and technology providers would be necessary to establish an environment conducive to investments in waste management and energy infrastructure.

The delegation's visit also sought to identify potential areas for technology transfer and public-private partnerships that could help address Mindanao's infrastructure and environmental concerns.

MinDA said the mission forms part of its continuing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and identify development solutions that could support sustainable infrastructure, energy security and investment opportunities across the island.

Montenegro said the focus would be on bringing home practical solutions and establishing partnerships that could help address the region's development challenges. DEF