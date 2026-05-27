Mindanao chefs set for Davao Culinary Cup

THE Davao Culinary Cup returns for its 11th year this June, gathering aspiring chefs, culinary students, hospitality professionals, and food enthusiasts from across Mindanao and nearby regions.

The three-day competition will run from June 18 to 20 at the SM Lanang Premier Atrium in Davao City.

During the PEPtalks press forum on Friday, May 22, Chef Raffy Yroma of the LTB Chef Association Davao Chapter said organizers expect more than 200 participants from schools, hotels, restaurants, and companies in areas including General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro, and Cebu City.

“This competition is actually open to all the students who are under culinary or hospitality, even the resort, hotel, and restaurant,” Yroma said.

What started as a local culinary contest in 2015 has grown into one of Mindanao’s major platforms for showcasing culinary talent.

This year’s competition will feature categories in Filipino cuisine, Western cuisine, plant-based dishes, pastries, cakes, seafood, poultry, and modern Filipino desserts.

Celebrity chefs and judges from Manila are also set to join the event, including Chef James Antolin, Chef Brando Santos, and Chef Cheng, alongside Davao Culinary Cup founding president Chef Salome “Sally” San Jose.

Organizers will also launch the Young Chef Philippines Mindanao Chapter during the event. The initiative targets aspiring non-professional culinary enthusiasts aged 25 years old and below.

Yroma described the program as “one of the biggest projects” of the LTB Chef Association Davao Chapter, saying it aims to give young culinary talents more exposure and opportunities to connect with the food and hospitality industry.

Ahead of the competition, participants will attend a seminar-workshop on May 28 featuring Chef Brando Santos. The workshop will focus on plating, culinary techniques, and competition standards to help contestants prepare for the event.

Yroma said the Davao Culinary Cup uses a standards-based judging system instead of the traditional contest format.

For organizers, the event has evolved beyond competition and now serves as a platform to promote creativity, discipline, and excellence while helping raise culinary standards in Davao and across Mindanao.

The Davao Culinary Cup is supported by SM Supermalls, the Department of Tourism, local government units, and members of the local culinary community. LEAN CARMIL TOCMO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN