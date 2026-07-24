Mindanao Docu 'Beneath the Badge' selected for LA Lift-Off Film Festival

THE internationally acclaimed documentary Beneath the Badge, an independent film produced in Mindanao, continues its remarkable rise on the global festival circuit after earning an official selection to the 2026 Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival (LA Lift-Off), scheduled from August 3 to 30, 2026.

Producer, director, and screenwriter Editha Zaragosa Caduaya received the official notification on July 23, marking the documentary's ninth international festival selection since January 2026.

The latest selection further strengthens the film's growing international reputation following its success in several prestigious film festivals worldwide.

Since its international debut, Beneath the Badge has garnered three international awards: the Special Mention Award at the Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh on January 18, the Outstanding Excellence Award at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival in the United States on March 18, and the Honorable Mention Award at the Los Angeles Cinema Festival of Hollywood in June.

Beyond its award-winning run, the documentary has also earned official selections and finalist recognitions at several international festivals, including the Director's Cut International Film Festival, Toronto Lift-Off Film Festival, Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival in Washington, D.C., Doc Only Film Festival, and the Ahmedabad International Film Festival in India.

Produced under POP Movie House, Beneath the Badge chronicles the life of Police Colonel Hansel Marantan, tracing his journey through public controversy, betrayal, imprisonment, and eventual redemption. The documentary also gives voice to rank-and-file police officers whose careers and reputations were affected by one of the country's most controversial police operations, presenting a broader narrative of sacrifice, justice, institutional accountability, and resilience.

The Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival is one of the flagship events of the Lift-Off Global Network, an international organization established in 2010 to champion independent filmmaking and emerging storytellers from around the world. Through its network of festivals in major filmmaking capitals, Lift-Off provides independent productions with opportunities to reach global audiences, engage with industry professionals, and compete for international recognition.

Now in its 17th season, the Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival has become an established platform for discovering independent films with compelling stories and strong artistic vision. The festival attracts filmmakers from across the globe, with outstanding entries advancing to the prestigious Lift-Off Season Awards held at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom.

For Caduaya, the documentary's continued success demonstrates that stories rooted in local communities can resonate far beyond national borders.

"This is more than an honor—it is a recognition that truth-telling has value and that a regional independent documentary from Mindanao can stand alongside productions from around the world. Every international selection affirms that authentic stories, told with honesty and courage, have the power to transcend cultures and inspire global audiences," Caduaya said.

From its beginnings as a regional independent production, Beneath the Badge has steadily evolved into an internationally recognized documentary, bringing a distinctly Filipino story to audiences across Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond. Its growing list of awards, nominations, and official selections underscores the increasing global recognition of Philippine independent cinema and the ability of regional filmmakers to compete on the world stage. PR