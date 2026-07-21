Mindanao electricity supply stable, with power reserves averaging 500-600 MW

THE Department of Energy (DOE) Mindanao Field Office reported on July 20 that the Mindanao power grid continues to maintain a stable electricity supply, with available generation consistently exceeding demand and providing sufficient operating reserves despite rising power consumption this year.

Based on the Mindanao 2026 Demand-Supply Situation report as of July 16, 2026, the island's year-to-date peak demand reached 2,775 megawatts (MW) on May 12, the highest recorded system demand so far this year.

From January 1 to July 16, Mindanao registered an average actual system demand of 2,430 MW, while the average available generating capacity was 3,330 MW, resulting in an average gross reserve of 502 MW. The figures indicate that the island has maintained adequate power reserves to accommodate fluctuations in electricity demand and unexpected plant outages.

The report also showed that available capacity throughout the first half of the year generally remained above the actual system demand, reflecting the continued reliability of the Mindanao grid.

Daily operational data from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) further showed that power supply remained sufficient during the second week of July.

On July 16, Mindanao recorded a peak demand of 2,522 MW, while available generating capacity reached 3,162 MW, resulting in a gross reserve of 640 MW. Total electricity generation for the day reached 58,100 megawatt-hours (MWh).

During the seven-day monitoring period, the highest demand was recorded on July 15 at 2,556 MW, with an available capacity of 3,067 MW and a reserve margin of 511 MW.

The largest operating reserve during the period was logged on July 12, when the grid posted 837 MW in reserves against a peak demand of 2,233 MW and available capacity of 3,070 MW.

On July 10, peak demand reached 2,266 MW, with 3,068 MW of available capacity and 802 MW in reserves. Demand increased to 2,351 MW on July 11, while reserves stood at 735 MW.

Meanwhile, July 13 recorded a peak demand of 2,485 MW, supported by 3,130 MW of available capacity and 645 MW in reserves. On July 14, demand climbed to 2,505 MW, with available capacity of 3,100 MW and a reserve margin of 595 MW.

The DOE-Mindanao Field Office said the figures demonstrate the continued adequacy of the island's power supply as electricity demand rises during the summer and economic activities continue to expand.

The agency continues to closely monitor the island's power situation in coordination with the NGCP and power generation companies to ensure reliable electricity service and sufficient reserve margins across the Mindanao grid. DEF