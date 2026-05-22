Mindanao evangelical leaders back Cayetano

THE Mindanao Evangelical Leaders Council (MELC) formally expressed support for Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano in a letter dated May 15, 2026.

MELC said it supports Cayetano for the “consistent noble principles” he has upheld throughout his public service. The group said it stands in solidarity with his advocacies for righteous governance, equal justice, lasting peace, the rule of law, fair public policy, and genuine national transformation for Filipinos.

“We firmly condemn excessive partisan politics that erode national cohesion, as well as acts of disloyalty, betrayal of public trust, destructive internal division, and any action that undermines the progress, stability, and dignity of our nation,” MELC said.

The group emphasized the importance of constitutional processes and the integrity of lawful institutions, describing them as vital foundations of democracy and national stability. MELC added that amid the country’s divisive political climate, the Philippines needs leaders who prioritize national unity, moral courage, and responsible governance over personal political gain and partisan interests.

MELC also rejected what it described as blind loyalty to individuals when allegiance is placed above fidelity to the Constitution, respect for institutions, and the welfare of the Filipino people.

As spiritual leaders, the group called on citizens and public servants to reject division, hostility, and disregard for the law. It urged Filipinos to pursue truth, justice, humility, and peace while working together for the country and future generations.

“We continue to lift our leaders in prayer and ask for God’s mercy, wisdom, guidance, and healing upon our beloved country, the Philippines,” MELC said.

The statement came after the Senate voted 13-9 to remove Vicente Sotto III as Senate president and elect Cayetano to the post.

Speculation about a leadership change had intensified following the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation into alleged corruption involving flood control projects.

In his speech after assuming the post, Cayetano denied claims linking the leadership change to the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. RGP