Mindanao Farmers Summit 2024 set

TO BRIDGE gaps in the agricultural value chain and foster inclusive development, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) will host the annual Mindanao Farmers Summit in Davao City on December 12, 2024.

As Mindanao is known as the "Fruit Basket of the Philippines," Olie B. Dagala, MinDA's Director for the Investment Promotions and Public Affairs Office (Ippao) and Head of Area Management, emphasized that the event aims to generate innovative solutions to further boost the agricultural industry and create more jobs, ensuring the region's economy, which heavily depends on agriculture, remains vibrant.

“According to the Mindanao jobs report over the past five years, the region’s economy is still agri-based, so it's easier to create jobs through agriculture. This summit focuses on a sector vital to Mindanao,” Dagala told Davao media during the Habi at Kape event on November 13.

He also shared that MinDA Secretary Leo Tereso Magno is eager to collaborate with farmers, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao), and other agencies to explore opportunities for enhancing the region’s agricultural value chain and boosting “economies of scale.”

Mindanao’s agricultural value chain covers every step, from production to processing, distribution, and consumption. Known for its vast land, favorable climate, and production of crops like bananas, pineapples, coconuts, rice, and corn, Mindanao plays a pivotal role in the Philippines’ agricultural sector.

While MinDA has yet to announce the summit’s exact location, about 800 participants are expected, including farmers from all over Mindanao, government officials from agriculture, trade, environment, and local governments, as well as agri-businesses, technology providers, experts, and researchers. DEF